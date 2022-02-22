Truck Of The Week

Van Haisley’s Rock Hard Ram Wins NFMS

A regular competitor at the National Farm Machinery Show’s prestigious Championship Tractor Pull, Haisley Machine’s Van Haisley took the win during Saturday’s matinee session. The triple-turbo’d, Cummins-powered Rock Hard Ram put five feet on Second Place finisher, Scheid Diesel’s Kent Crowder, in taking the Super Stock diesel truck class win. Brion Withrow’s “The Nut Job” would end up in Third Place, with a 226.69-foot effort. In the 10,200-pound Pro Stock category, it was RJ Simon’s “Loud & Loaded” Johh Deere out front, while the red machine belonging to Ryan Anderson, and named Check ‘N Out, took the win in the 9,300-pound Super Farm class.

Source: https://farmmachineryshow.org/

Highlights

Non-Compliant Making A Comeback?

Soon, Hardway Performance’s Ryan Milliken will be campaigning two top-of-the-line, all-billet power plants in his Pro Mod fleet. One a Cummins. One a Duramax. The former in his glacier blue Nova, and the latter in a C7 Corvette (at least that’s the rumor). Topped off with the right amount of air, the billet-aluminum Wagler DX500 Duramax shown should have more than enough potential to escort its host vehicle through the eighth-mile in the 3’s. While the engine appears void of the massive injectors it will eventually use, the pair of 14mm race CP3’s from S&S are on display front and center, along with a mechanical SP3000 lift pump.

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/

Need A Job? Firepunk Diesel Is Hiring

Like the Cummins platform and know how to turn a wrench? One of the biggest names in the diesel industry is looking for new service technicians. Being a part of Firepunk’s busy team would include daily tasks like head gasket jobs, turbo and fuel system installs, engine and transmission R&R, driveline repair (ring and pinions, U-joints, ball joints, etc.), electrical diagnosis and repair, and (of course) performance builds. Emphasis is being placed more on work ethic and values rather than simply years of experience, so if you’re ambitious, own your own tools, and enjoy working on the almighty inline-six, shoot Firepunk’s Lavon Miller a message at lavon@firepunk.com.

Source: https://shop.firepunk.com/

John Deere-Themed Busch Light?

Is this real life? Is Busch Light just that “in tune” with what consumers like? The beer maker has partnered with one of the most instantly recognizable names in the world, John Deere. Even bigger than that, the limited time partnership between Busch Light and John Deere will serve as a means of raising funds for Farm Rescue, a non-for-profit organization with a mission to help family farmers in crisis. Not only will these cans be instant collector items for the green faithful but, as Golden Eagle Distributing’s own ad states, even Joe Diffie would be proud.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/GoldenEagleDistributing

OEM News

Cummins To Acquire Jacobs Vehicle Systems

Cummins is making moves again, this time acquiring Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS), a supplier of engine braking, cylinder deactivation, start and stop, and thermal management technologies. With the signing of the new agreement, Cummins will bring new technologies to its current and future advanced diesel engine platforms, many of which will be aimed at reducing GHG emissions from their products. In 1961, JVS introduced its first engine brake, commonly referred to as the “Jake Brake” for commercial vehicles, which was invented by Clessie Cummins, founder of Cummins, Inc.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/02cummins2.php

Emissions

Expansion of U.S.’s Renewable Diesel Output Limited By Feedstock Availability

A major path toward curbing GHG emissions emitted from diesel vehicles relies on the use of renewable fuels. However, despite a number of projects already under way to help increase renewable diesel capacity (ambitiously from 1 billion gallons a year to more than 5 billion by 2024), limits on feed stock availability and on the actual support available for renewable diesel production means that delivering on the aforementioned 5-billion-plus gallons per year likely won’t be possible. In fact, a report put together by the clean fuel consultancy Cerulogy for the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) states that not only will the market be unable to support 5 billion gallons of renewable diesel by 2024, but it likely will never be capable of such a feat.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/01cerulogy.php

What Will This Do To The Cost Of Goods Worldwide?

Within a report titled “Closing the Gap” from the Getting To Zero Coalition, some fairly worrisome policy measures are proposed in order to bring zero-emission fuel alternatives into the shipping industry. Among them are calls for an eventual carbon price of $200 per tonne of CO2, which suggests that the transition to low-carbon fuels would involve a significant economic cost for the shipping industry. The economic instruments considered in the report include emission taxes and levies, feebates, subsidies, and emission trading systems. What effect will this have on the cost of goods, globally, in the future?

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/01gmf.php