Diesel News 7-1-19

Truck of the Week

2020 Super Duty Tremor Off-Road Package

For all of its customers that use their Super Duty’s for more than work, Ford is bringing the Tremor package to its F-250 and F-350’s in 2020. Said to be the most capable off-road Super Duty’s ever built, the Tremor package will entail two inches of lift up front, a 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac all terrain at each corner, 10.8 inches of ground clearance, and the best approach and departure angles of any Super Duty in history. Other notable hardware includes a locking rear diff with electronic shift on-the-fly engagement, a new limited slip front Dana differential, and progressive rate coil springs designed to balance heavy-duty towing needs while also controlling body motion on rutted, rock-strewn trails.

Source: https://media.ford.com

Events

Cummins Dominates at Gas Event

What does Ryan Riddle do between Outlaw Diesel Super Series events? He goes index racing with gassers. At the Hot Shot’s Secret Cash Days event in Mount Vernon, Ohio, Ryan took a stab at running the 7.50 Index class (a step up from his 7.70 norm in ODSS) and after a couple passes had his Cummins dialed in. Up against stiff competition and some well-seasoned Index racers, he pulled off the win, running a 7.5022 at 93 mph in the final race of the night. With a truck that’s this consistent, it’s no wonder he’s currently in the midst of consecutive 7.70 titles in the ODSS series.

Source: https://www.hotshotsecret.com/

Duramax to the Front of 2.6

Truck and tractor pulling steamrolled into Carlinville, Illinois over the weekend, with the Pro Street Diesel Truck class (2.6 Smooth bore) competing at the Macoupin County fairgrounds. Among the tough field of ITPA-affiliated trucks was Lee Stiltz’ hot-running ’05 Chevrolet Silverado. After a slow start to the 2019 season, Lee nabbed his first win of the year, going 330.93 feet and holding off Second Place finisher Patrick Marler by mere inches. Always a competitive field of trucks, the top four finishers were all within four feet of each other.

Source: http://itpapulling.com/

World’s Fastest Tractor

A JCB with a top speed of 103 mph? Yes, it happened—and it set a new world record in the process. Partnered with Williams Advanced Engineering, part of the Williams Formula One race team, JCB pushed an aerodynamic version of its Fastrac 8000 tractor through the traps at 103.6 mph. To get there, the common-rail 7.2L engine was fitted with larger injectors, stronger connecting rods, auxiliary piston cooling, two turbochargers combined with an electric supercharger, and produced 1,000 hp and 1,843 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to former motorcycle racer, Guy Martin, behind the wheel, the JCB’s 103.6-mph top speed shattered the previous record of 87.27 mph, set in 2018 and as seen on Top Gear.

Source: https://www.jcb.com/en-gb/news/2019/06/jcb-fastrac-tractor-storms-to-new-british-speed-record

Wagler’s All-Billet Cummins on the Dyno

If you remember seeing the billet block Cummins Wagler Competition Products was putting together for drag racer Mike Skinner, this is it. Aboard the dyno at S&S Diesel Motorsport, the CX400 is currently being tuned by S&S. The billet-aluminum Cummins sports a one-off competition 24-valve head, triple CP3’s, Iveco-based injectors, and should be good for well north of 2,500 hp. With the CX400 now in the dyno stage of things, it means we’re one step closer to seeing this engine make its way into Mike’s Pro Mod Dodge coined The Ramifications. Look for Mike to be blazing a drag strip near you soon…

Source: https://ssdiesel.com/

CO2 Emissions Rise as Diesel Sales Decrease

In a world where full-electrification doesn’t yet exist and consumers are buying more gasoline vehicles, the provisional data report from the European Environment Agency proves that diesel propulsion is still needed. For the second consecutive year, the average CO2 emissions from new passenger cars registered in the European Union has increased. The primary cause? Petrol cars, which inherently yield higher CO2 emissions than diesels, are on the rise following the aftermath of VW’s dieselgate scandal and subsequent European bans on diesel vehicles. This is especially true in the crossover/SUV segment, where very few diesel engine options remain. At this point, Europe’s CO2 target of 95 g/km is even further away from meeting the 2021 deadline.

Source: https://www.dieselnet.com/news/2019/06eea.php

10 Best Tips for Protecting Your Paint

It’s a fact that auto body work is expensive, especially paint jobs, so if you plan to keep your truck for the long-haul it’s wise to take the proper precautions necessary to preserve your paint. BRIDJIT Curb Ramps recently released its Top 10 best ways to protect your paint. Some are common sense, such as not following other cars too closely, while others may surprise you. For instance, did you know that even a very fine cotton towel can scratch your paint’s surface (tip: always use a microfiber towel)? Or how about the fact that all rain, to a certain extent, is acidic? To properly maintain and avoid damage to your paint, take a look at the tips for yourself.

Source: https://www.bridjit.com/