Upgrading A Ram 2500 with Liberty Forged Wheels

Choosing New Wheels & Tires

Photos by Tucker Harris

It’s finally time! We’ve been working on our project Stock to Not for about 5 months now, and we’ve gone into every nook and cranny of this truck so far to get it to make a healthy 700HP – but today we’re doing a tech article that is going to up the STYLE of our ‘94 Ram 2500 instead of another hard part to our drivetrain.. Although I absolutely love these old bullet hole style 16’s that came on the build, it was time to get it to look as good as this rusty ‘ol truck can look on the outside, and this is definitely the way!

We’re finally getting our Liberty Forged wheels on! These beautiful 20×10 LBTY05 units were the setup we chose and couldn’t be more excited. Being that we are going to drive this truck to shows all over the country all the way from Daytona Beach, we wanted a mild setup that would keep this truck looking how I envisioned it from the beginning, and make the ride tolerable enough to make the sometimes 1000+-mile one-way trips.

Thanks to Big Mike’s Tires And Wheels in Port Orange, Florida , we got to try a few different potential tire sizes so the perfect fitment could be made. We ended up going with (ADD TIRE SIZE) not only because it looked the best, it was the only size we tried that gave full turn radius and still had enough sidewall to not look like we were skipping leg day.

Huge shoutout to Steven and the boys over at Liberty Forged for being a part of this build from the beginning. We appreciate you always taking care of us no matter what! Be sure to check out the LF shop tour later in this issue to see how much a cool idea between friends turned into one of the most respected wheel brands in the truck industry.