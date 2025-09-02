Diesel World: Power, Passion, and Print Lives On

It’s HOT here in Oklahoma – but that’s not slowing us down at all! Welcome to another issue of Diesel World Magazine – where we live the green handle lifestyle every day!

This month we’re bringing true power and beauty to our pages with a crazy build out of Ohio coined “OG” and if you don’t already know why by the cover, the extensive feature should really put it into perspective!

We’re also hammering out getting Stock To Not (our long standing editorial build) ready for The SEMA show, and it’s moving along nicely!

Thanks again for helping keep print alive by buying one of these mags, and for supporting the love of the Diesel World. See you guys next month!

Happy reading!