New Parts Counter: Fresh Performance Upgrades You Need to Know About

New Parts Counter

Transfer Flow 40-Gallon In-Bed Under Tool Box Fuel Tank

These new fuel tanks are engineered with high-yield 12- and 14-gauge aluminized steel, ensuring long-lasting durability in the harshest conditions. Plus, they are designed to fit under most tonneau covers, offering truck owners a sleek and practical solution without sacrificing protection. With an easy installation process, unmatched reliability, and the backing of Transfer Flow’s trusted engineering, these tanks are the ultimate upgrade for those who rely on their trucks for work or adventure.

Transfer Flow

www.transferflow.com

OPTIMA ORANGETOP QH6 LITHIUM BATTERY

OPTIMA Batteries, a leading brand of CLARIOS, has announced the official launch of the new ORANGETOP QH6 in the U.S. The new OPTIMA ORANGETOP QH6 redefines lithium battery performance with more cold cranking power than any standard H6, resilience to extreme temperatures, and improved performance, durability, and weight reduction over comparable lithium batteries.

The new QH6 is a quad-terminal, 45 Ah battery with a cranking power of 880 A and weighs 19.8 lbs. It utilizes a variety of features that OPTIMA Batteries has become known for, including the OPTIMA CPR built-in jump-start and the integrated OPTIMA Batteries Bluetooth app.

Optima Batteries

www.optimabatteries.com

Liqui Moly Truck Series Diesel Performance and Protectant

Featuring an effective mixture of additives that clean and maintain diesel fuel systems, Liqui Moly’s diesel truck-specific protectant also prevents corrosion and increases lubrication, thus reducing fuel pump and injector wear. It increases the cetane value for improved engine performance, easier starting, and lower emissions. Regular use keeps the fuel system in perfect working order.

Liqui Moly

www.liqui-moly.com

Holley EFI 6.86-Inch Standalone Pro Dash

Have you always wanted the look of a modern digital dash in your project vehicle but lacked an ECU or fuel injection system that supported one? Holley has you covered with two amazing new standalone dash options. Just like traditional gauges, you can install these in almost anything! The 6.86-inch version is big on features but small in size for installation almost anywhere. Measuring 3.5 inches tall by 7.6 inches wide, it’s easily mounted in a console/dashboard, off a roll cage, or on a steering column. The full-color touchscreen makes it easy to interface with the various screens. It even includes a 10-LED shift light! You receive a full view of critical data through programmable gauges, warning lights, switches, and other on-screen features. These new digital dashes are full of features that support almost any user, from weekend warrior to professional racer. Don’t be left in the dark with traditional gauges; upgrade to a Holley Pro Dash and get the facts on your engine!

Holley Performance Brands

www.holley.com

Riffraff Diesel GTP38 360º Bearing Rebuild Kit 1999-2003

The included 360 thrust bearing will give you longer life and better performance. These 360 bearings withstand more turbine drive pressure without premature wear and allow for better oiling than the standard 270 thrust bearing on the stock Garrett design.

Included:

Backplate O-ring

Compressor housing O-ring

Compressor housing outlet O-ring

360 thrust bearings

Shaft carbon seals

Journal bearings

4 bolts

Riffraff Diesel

www.riffraffdiesel.com