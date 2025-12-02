Fresh Upgrades for Power Stroke, Duramax & Cummins

New Parts Counter

MBRP Armor Lite 4-inch Aluminized Steel DPF Back Exhaust 2017-’24 Ford 6.7L Power Stroke

This 4-inch single outlet exhaust from MBRP isn’t just a pretty face; it’s packed with performance, heat reduction, and a simple-to-install design that every Power Stroke owner can benefit from.Built from heavy-duty aluminized steel, MBRP’s Armor Lite Series performance exhaust systems offer a value price without compromising on the level of quality built into every component. While the seams are a major point of rust damage with other budget systems, MBRP’s fully sealed tubing adds years to your system. Constructed to the same specifications as MBRP’s top-of-the-line Armor Pro Series, Armor Lite kits are backed with an industry-leading 3-year warranty.

MBRP Exhaust

www.mbrp.com

BD Diesel 1043008 Exhaust Manifold Kit 2015-’19 Ford Power Stroke

Upgrade your exhaust manifolds in your 2015-2019 Ford 6.7L Power Stroke and solve a common problem with this manifold kit from BD Performance. Crafted with a heavy-duty 0.275-inch thick-walled, high-silicon ductile casting, the fabrication process makes these manifolds 75% thicker to combat cracking due to high exhaust temperatures. Thermal durability has been improved with longer exhaust studs and spacers, plus thicker, more durable machined bolting flanges. To maximize exhaust flow, computational fluid dynamics were used to optimize flow, and exhaust port sizes have been increased to match gaskets. Fully EGR compatible, BD’s exhaust manifold set is the perfect replacement for reliability, performance, and peace of mind.

BD Diesel

us.bddiesel.com

Kryptonite Death Grip Pitman Arm 2011–’25 GM 2500HD/3500

Enhance the strength of your steering in your 2011+ GM Duramax with the Kryptonite Death Grip Pitman arm, which is the best way to strengthen and improve your truck’s steering with zero reduction in turning radius. This amazing Pitman arm utilizes heavy-duty oversize internals and is backed with Kryptonite’s lifetime warranty. This Pitman arm can be used with lifted, leveled, or lowered suspension. The Death Grip Pitman arm can be used in combination with any factory GM or Kryptonite center link or steering product designed to fit 2011-2025 GM HD trucks.

Kryptonite Products

https://kryptoniteproducts.com/

PPE Turbo Resonator Delete Kit 2020-’23 Ram 1500 3.0L EcoDiesel

Let your 2020-2023 Ram 1500 3.0L EcoDiesel breathe free with the PPE Turbo Resonator Delete Kit.

The stock turbo resonator uses a restrictive 1.75-inch tube with internal chambers that mute turbo noise but also limit airflow. PPE’s resonator delete tube removes this bottleneck by replacing it with an unrestricted 2.4-inch aluminum airflow path that enhances turbo sound, improves throttle response, and boosts efficiency. Constructed with CNC-machined 6061-T6 aluminum, this kit not only looks sleek but also helps with heat dissipation. It includes a billet aluminum connector, a Viton O-ring seal, a steel retainer clip, and a durable silicone coupler for a secure fit.

Designed for an easy, bolt-on installation, this kit is a great upgrade for EcoDiesel owners looking for better performance and a more aggressive turbo sound.

Pacific Performance Engineering

https://ppepower.com

Carli Torsion Sway Bar 2013-’24 Ram 2500/3500

The OEM sway bar’s torsion rate is extremely high, and it almost marries the front axle to the chassis. You notice this the most in low-speed offset bumps, such as crossing speed bumps one tire at a time and entering or exiting a driveway at an angle, where you feel an abrupt side-to-side rocking of the entire rig. The first thing you feel with Carli Sway Control is a feel of the axle and chassis—finally, they are allowed to work independently of each other without undue movement.

High-speed performance is greatly improved, and you instantly feel that the back end of the truck comes around much better, which gives you drive out of corners. If you feel a harsh response from your front end during low-speed activity, just think what it’s doing during high speed. The factory sway bar gives the truck a lazy feel in corners while you still experience body roll. With a lighter torsion rate and adjustable arm design, the high-speed cornering of your Dodge Ram will be a natural cycle of weight exchange, followed by the suspension “setting” in the corner.

Carli Suspension

https://www.carlisuspension.com

Fleece Performance PowerFlo In-Tank Lift Pump 2011-’24 Ram 6.7L Cummins

Fuel flow is essential for your Cummins to run the way you want it to under high-demand situations. If fuel flow gets too low, you can find yourself in fuel starvation mode, which puts strain on your injection pump, throttle response falls, and could place you and your pickup into unsafe conditions. Install the Fleece Performance PowerFlo Lift Pump and start feeding your engine again. This in-tank lift pump is the latest in OEM replacement performance and is the only one capable of supporting up to 800 hp! Put reliability back into your fuel system, keep strain off your injection pump, increase fuel system longevity, and also get better fuel economy by installing this lift pump today.

Fleece Performance

www.fleeceperformance.com