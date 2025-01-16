Up next A Mopar Masterpiece: The Evolution of Aaron West’s Custom Build Published on January 16, 2025 Author DUSTIN KORTH Share article Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Mail 0 Do you own or run an event in the diesel world? Add it to our directory for free! Your listing will reach tens of thousands of diesel fans who visit our website every day. 2025 April-August SHOWS April 11-13 Florida Truck Meet Orlando, FL April 23-27 Spring Carlisle Carlisle Fairgrounds Carlisle, PASubscribe Our Weekly Newsletter April 25-27 75 Chrome Shop Show Wildwood, FL May 9-10 The Beach Bash FL New Smyrna Beach, FL May 16-18 11th Annual Made of Steel Show Hernando County Fairgrounds Brooksville, FL May 31 – June 1 Ultimate Callout Challenge Indianapolis June 7-8 Atlantic City Truck Meet Atlantic City June 27-28 Music City Showdown Franklin, TN July 18-19 Outlaw Diesel Drags Bowling Green, KY July 25-26 The Beach Bash Charleston Charleston, SC July 26 Certified Summer Car Show Atlanta August 1-3 Carlisle Truck Nats Carlisle, PA August 8-10 Michiana Auto Mania Elkhart, IN August 16 Useless Truck Meet Lafayette, IN August 22-24 Scheid Diesel Extravaganza Lyons, IN Keep Goingó Itís Worth It They say nothing good comes easy, and nothing easy is good. That saying has stuck with me, especially in moments when the alarm clock blares at an ungodly hour or when I find myself editing content late into the night. Growing up in a small town in Wisconsin, hard work was never optional—it was just a part of life. Whether it was early mornings feeding cattle or late nights wrenching on trucks in the machine shed, I learned young that putting in the effort always pays off, even if it doesn’t seem like it in the moment. Content creation isn’t much different. The best work—the shots that make people stop scrolling or the videos that leave them wanting more—comes from hours of grind behind the scenes. It’s the early morning drives to catch the perfect sunrise or the late-night editing sessions fueled by energy drinks and determination. It’s spending hours perfecting a shot or agonizing over which song fits just right in a video. When I look back at where I started—just a kid in Wisconsin with a passion for trucks—I never imagined I’d be here, chasing sunrises on the Jean/Roach Dry Lake Beds or creating content for the diesel community. But none of it would’ve happened without embracing the grind. The effort it takes to get up early, to keep pushing when you’re exhausted, to sweat the details—that’s where the magic happens. So, whether you’re wrenching on a build, taking photos, or chasing a dream that feels out of reach, remember this: nothing good comes easy. The moments when you want to quit are the moments that matter most. Keep going. It’s worth it. Cheers, Dustin a.k.a. @Dusti_LBZ Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Pin it 0 Share 0