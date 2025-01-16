Do you own or run an event in the diesel world?

Add it to our directory for free! Your listing will reach tens of thousands of diesel fans who visit our website every day.

2025 April-August SHOWS

April 11-13

Florida Truck Meet

Orlando, FL

April 23-27

Spring Carlisle

Carlisle Fairgrounds

Carlisle, PA

April 25-27

75 Chrome Shop Show

Wildwood, FL

May 9-10

The Beach

Bash FL

New Smyrna Beach, FL

May 16-18

11th Annual Made of Steel Show

Hernando County Fairgrounds

Brooksville, FL

May 31 – June 1

Ultimate Callout Challenge

Indianapolis

June 7-8

Atlantic City

Truck Meet

Atlantic City

June 27-28

Music City

Showdown

Franklin, TN

July 18-19

Outlaw Diesel

Drags

Bowling Green, KY

July 25-26

The Beach Bash Charleston

Charleston, SC

July 26

Certified Summer

Car Show

Atlanta

August 1-3

Carlisle Truck Nats

Carlisle, PA

August 8-10

Michiana Auto Mania

Elkhart, IN

August 16

Useless Truck Meet

Lafayette, IN

August 22-24

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

Lyons, IN

Keep Goingó Itís Worth It

They say nothing good comes easy, and nothing easy is good. That saying has stuck with me, especially in moments when the alarm clock blares at an ungodly hour or when I find myself editing content late into the night. Growing up in a small town in Wisconsin, hard work was never optional—it was just a part of life. Whether it was early mornings feeding cattle or late nights wrenching on trucks in the machine shed, I learned young that putting in the effort always pays off, even if it doesn’t seem like it in the moment.

Content creation isn’t much different. The best work—the shots that make people stop scrolling or the videos that leave them wanting more—comes from hours of grind behind the scenes. It’s the early morning drives to catch the perfect sunrise or the late-night editing sessions fueled by energy drinks and determination. It’s spending hours perfecting a shot or agonizing over which song fits just right in a video.

When I look back at where I started—just a kid in Wisconsin with a passion for trucks—I never imagined I’d be here, chasing sunrises on the Jean/Roach Dry Lake Beds or creating content for the diesel community. But none of it would’ve happened without embracing the grind. The effort it takes to get up early, to keep pushing when you’re exhausted, to sweat the details—that’s where the magic happens.

So, whether you’re wrenching on a build, taking photos, or chasing a dream that feels out of reach, remember this: nothing good comes easy. The moments when you want to quit are the moments that matter most. Keep going. It’s worth it.

Cheers,

Dustin a.k.a. @Dusti_LBZ