Do you own or run an event in the diesel world?

2025 April-August SHOWS

April 11-13
Florida Truck Meet
Orlando, FL

April 23-27
Spring Carlisle
Carlisle Fairgrounds
Carlisle, PA

April 25-27
75 Chrome Shop Show
Wildwood, FL

May 9-10
The Beach
Bash FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL

May 16-18
11th Annual Made of Steel Show
Hernando County Fairgrounds
Brooksville, FL

May 31 – June 1
Ultimate Callout Challenge
Indianapolis

June 7-8
Atlantic City
Truck Meet
Atlantic City

June 27-28
Music City
Showdown
Franklin, TN

July 18-19
Outlaw Diesel
Drags
Bowling Green, KY

July 25-26
The Beach Bash Charleston
Charleston, SC

July 26
Certified Summer
Car Show
Atlanta

August 1-3
Carlisle Truck Nats
Carlisle, PA

August 8-10
Michiana Auto Mania
Elkhart, IN

August 16
Useless Truck Meet
Lafayette, IN

August 22-24
Scheid Diesel Extravaganza
Lyons, IN

Keep Goingó Itís Worth It

They say nothing good comes easy, and nothing easy is good. That saying has stuck with me, especially in moments when the alarm clock blares at an ungodly hour or when I find myself editing content late into the night. Growing up in a small town in Wisconsin, hard work was never optional—it was just a part of life. Whether it was early mornings feeding cattle or late nights wrenching on trucks in the machine shed, I learned young that putting in the effort always pays off, even if it doesn’t seem like it in the moment.

Content creation isn’t much different. The best work—the shots that make people stop scrolling or the videos that leave them wanting more—comes from hours of grind behind the scenes. It’s the early morning drives to catch the perfect sunrise or the late-night editing sessions fueled by energy drinks and determination. It’s spending hours perfecting a shot or agonizing over which song fits just right in a video.

When I look back at where I started—just a kid in Wisconsin with a passion for trucks—I never imagined I’d be here, chasing sunrises on the Jean/Roach Dry Lake Beds or creating content for the diesel community. But none of it would’ve happened without embracing the grind. The effort it takes to get up early, to keep pushing when you’re exhausted, to sweat the details—that’s where the magic happens.

So, whether you’re wrenching on a build, taking photos, or chasing a dream that feels out of reach, remember this: nothing good comes easy. The moments when you want to quit are the moments that matter most. Keep going. It’s worth it.

Cheers,

Dustin a.k.a. @Dusti_LBZ

