Up next Morimoto Reinvents 4th Gen Ram Headlights With the XB Evo Series Published on May 27, 2026 Author DW STAFF Share article Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Mail 0 Diesel World Reader’s Rides Is Back and Better Than Ever Without our readers, we at Diesel World magazine are nothing! In a world where only the finest of people recognize tangible things, you are the last hope of keeping print media alive. With that said, we are bringing back the Reader’s Rides section to show off what the diesel world looks like outside of what we see at events throughout the year. You can submit to this monthly section by messaging us on Facebook, Instagram, or by filling out the submission form on dieselworldmag.com! Name: Lane Wakeland Location: TexasSubscribe Our Weekly Newsletter 2006 Ram 2500 “Straight piped, stuffed on 35s!” Name: Daisy Clark Location: Indiana 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Name: Michael Asher Location: Ohio 2001 Ram 2500 Name: Seth Rosenthal Location: Oregon 1997 F-350 Name: Kody Vanhorn Location: Indiana 1979 F-350 Name: Justin Miller Location: Oklahoma 2018 GMC Denali 2500 Name: Breanna Oullette Location: Nevada 2020 Ram 2500 Name: Zack Corter Location: Florida 2018 Chevy Silverado 2500 LTZ Name: Jake Ure Location: Florida 2015 Ram 3500 with Aisin Transmission Want To See Your Truck Featured in Reader’s Rides? Click Here! Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Pin it 0 Share 0