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Diesel World Reader’s Rides Is Back and Better Than Ever

Without our readers, we at Diesel World magazine are nothing! In a world where only the finest of people recognize tangible things, you are the last hope of keeping print media alive. With that said, we are bringing back the Reader’s Rides section to show off what the diesel world looks like outside of what we see at events throughout the year.

You can submit to this monthly section by messaging us on Facebook, Instagram, or by filling out the submission form on dieselworldmag.com!

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Name: Lane Wakeland
Location: Texas

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter

2006 Ram 2500
“Straight piped, stuffed on 35s!”

Reader’s Rides

Name: Daisy Clark
Location: Indiana

2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic

Reader’s Rides

Name: Michael Asher
Location: Ohio

2001 Ram 2500

Reader’s Rides

Name: Seth Rosenthal
Location: Oregon

1997 F-350

Reader’s Rides

Name: Kody Vanhorn
Location: Indiana

1979 F-350

Reader’s Rides

Name: Justin Miller
Location: Oklahoma

2018 GMC Denali 2500

Name: Breanna Oullette
Location: Nevada

2020 Ram 2500

Name: Zack Corter
Location: Florida

2018 Chevy Silverado 2500 LTZ

Reader’s Rides

Name: Jake Ure
Location: Florida

2015 Ram 3500 with Aisin Transmission

 

Want To See Your Truck Featured in Reader’s Rides? Click Here!

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