Diesel World Reader’s Rides Is Back and Better Than Ever

Without our readers, we at Diesel World magazine are nothing! In a world where only the finest of people recognize tangible things, you are the last hope of keeping print media alive. With that said, we are bringing back the Reader’s Rides section to show off what the diesel world looks like outside of what we see at events throughout the year.

You can submit to this monthly section by messaging us on Facebook, Instagram, or by filling out the submission form on dieselworldmag.com!

Name: Lane Wakeland

Location: Texas

2006 Ram 2500

“Straight piped, stuffed on 35s!”

Name: Daisy Clark

Location: Indiana

2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic

Name: Michael Asher

Location: Ohio

2001 Ram 2500

Name: Seth Rosenthal

Location: Oregon

1997 F-350

Name: Kody Vanhorn

Location: Indiana

1979 F-350

Name: Justin Miller

Location: Oklahoma

2018 GMC Denali 2500

Name: Breanna Oullette

Location: Nevada

2020 Ram 2500

Name: Zack Corter

Location: Florida

2018 Chevy Silverado 2500 LTZ

Name: Jake Ure

Location: Florida

2015 Ram 3500 with Aisin Transmission

Want To See Your Truck Featured in Reader’s Rides? Click Here!