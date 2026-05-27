Morimoto Reinvents 4th Gen Ram Headlights With the XB Evo Series

Morimoto’s Latest Illumination Release

If you’ve owned a 2009–2018 Ram for any length of time, you already know the factory headlights leave a lot on the table. Weak output, dated styling, and limited functionality have kept the aftermarket busy for years. Morimoto changed the game once with its original XB headlights, and now it has raised the bar again with three all-new variations designed to cover everything from daily drivers to full-blown show builds.

At the top of the lineup sits the XB Evo: Morimoto’s new flagship option. Completely redesigned in-house by lead optical engineer Yoshi Ishida, the Evo features two Bi-LED projectors handling low and high beam duties, plus a dedicated “D Optic” high beam projector. The result is one of the most powerful lighting setups available for the 4th Gen Ram, outperforming both OEM and competing aftermarket options. A newly engineered cutoff design replaces the traditional step-up pattern with a more refined “dip” cutoff, improving foreground illumination while maintaining proper beam control.

Functionality goes well beyond brightness. The Evo includes selectable DRL color (white or amber) and two turn signal styles (sequential or fade-off), all controlled via Morimoto’s patented “signal swap keys.” Four included keys allow owners to quickly configure their preferred DRL and turn signal combination without rewiring or software programming.

For those in colder climates, Morimoto integrated a lens heater system to combat snow and ice buildup in the headlight. Finned heat sinks below the projectors redirect warmth from the LED chips toward the lens, actively helping to keep output unobstructed. The heater engages when temperatures drop below 41°F and the high beams are flashed four times.

Installation has also been simplified. All required wiring for every 2009–2018 Ram trim level (including both projector and reflector-equipped trucks) is included in the box—no additional harness purchases are required. The Evo is DOT compliant and backed by an industry-leading five-year warranty.

For owners who want performance with added personalization, Morimoto has also introduced the XRGB Evo. The XRGB shares the same projector setup and optical performance as the XB Evo but replaces the lens heater system with full RGBWA Daytime Running Light (DRL) control via Morimoto’s Bluetooth app. This allows complete color customization of the daytime running lights, integrating seamlessly with other Morimoto RGB products like rock lights. The XRGB maintains the same selectable turn signal functionality and startup sequence but is not DOT compliant due to the RGB system and smoked side marker.

And of course, rounding out the lineup is the XB Evo Hybrid, the budget-conscious option. The Hybrid maintains the same Bi-LED projectors for strong low and high beam performance but omits the dedicated D Optic high beam projector. It also eliminates selectable DRLs, RGB functionality, a lens heater, and a startup sequence in favor of a lower price point. DRLs are fixed white with a fade-off turn signal. The Hybrid maintains DOT compliance and is backed by the same five-year warranty as the other options.

For those looking to push performance even further, Morimoto offers a Supercharged Driver upgrade compatible with all three models. This add-on replaces the factory driver and increases light output by 30 to 50 percent without voiding the warranty (though it does remove DOT compliance). On the Hybrid model, it also unlocks a startup sequence.

All three headlight variations fit 2009–2018 Ram trucks across all trims, as well as 2019+ Ram Classic trucks.

Between unmatched light output, refined design, simplified installation, and a five-year warranty that surpasses most competitors, these just might be some of the best 4th Gen Ram headlights on the market. Whether you prioritize maximum performance, customizable style, or value, Morimoto now has an option for you.