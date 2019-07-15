Ride of the Week

3,900-Pound Super Duty

Mike Miller’s lightened 7.3L Super Duty could be coming to a track near you soon. He’s being sponsored by Gray’s Diesel and Jelibuilt Performance—shops with two of the fastest 7.3L Power Strokes to ever grace the drag strip. Minus the truck’s front clip, brakes, and wheels and tires, Mike’s truck currently tips the scales at 3,574 pounds. And while the addition of those items plus a chromoly cage will no doubt add some heft, Mike still believes his regular cab Ford will be well below 4,000 pounds with him in the driver seat on race day.

Source: https://www.jelibuiltperformance.com/

Events

Cummins Spoils Enuff Talking Event in Georgia

It was another impressive showing for Ryan Milliken’s Cummins-powered Nova over the weekend. This time, he and the Hardway Performance crew found themselves at South Georgia Motorsports Park, signed up for the 28/29-inch shootout. Out of 14 of some of the toughest drag radial cars around, Ryan and the bright green ’66 hung in until the wee hours of the morning, when the payout had to be divvied up between the remaining four racers (Ryan being one of them). Look for his car to continue to infiltrate the top ranks of the gasser world and keep proving that diesel can compete.

Source: http://www.hardwayperformance.com

Peak Truck-Pulling Season

The Midwestern countryside is ablaze with truck and tractor pulling action in July, and Kent Crowder recently made the most of it at America’s Pull in Henry, Illinois. The Pro Pulling League event held on July 14th enticed 14 Super Stock trucks to make the trek to northern Illinois. After lugging the sled 349 feet and change landed him in the pull-off, Kent would out pull Cody Hastings for the overall win. So far in 2019, Kent and the Scheid Diesel Super Stock truck are undefeated, an extreme rarity in the highly competitive world of 3,000-plus horsepower trucks.

Source: https://www.scheiddiesel.com/

What Are You Building?

High horsepower builds don’t only happen during the winter months. Just ask Kyle Miller. His 5.9L common-rail build consists of 300-percent over injectors, dual 10mm stroker CP3’s, and a Stainless Diesel 5-blade S468 over a 5-blade S485. And, to see just how fast this potent combo will take him, he’s installing an 8-point roll cage in his quad cab short bed Ram, adding fiberglass skins from GTS, and bolting a Firepunk four-link suspension under the front end. His plans to leave the interior as complete as possible leads us to believe his Dodge will also do a fair amount of terrorizing on the street.

400 Bales of Hay!

How hard do you work your Super Duty? When Jason Bannon isn’t building injection pumps and turbochargers at Fleece Performance Engineering, he’s making his ’17 F-350 earn its keep out in the field. Thanks to a Diamond C Fleetneck trailer with tandem, 12,000-pound axles and a hydraulic dovetail, nearly 400 hay bales made it aboard the gooseneck this time. Jason’s 6.7L Power Stroke packs a 63mm FMW Cheetah VGT under the hood and makes a dyno-proven 595 hp and 1,280 lb-ft at the wheels.

Source: https://fleeceperformance.com/

OEM News

GM Quietly Kills Crossover Diesel Engine Option

Beginning with the 2020 model Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain, the 1.6L EcoTec diesel option will no longer be available. Despite the fact that the 137hp, 240 lb-ft four-cylinder could help GM’s small SUV’s achieve 39-mpg on the highway, a 2-percent take-rate has forced the automaker to discontinue it. GM has stated that unless the added towing capacity and torque were desired, the diesel’s $2,400 upcharge simply wasn’t worth it for most Equinox and Terrain buyers. On the bright side, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 models will be available with the all-new 3.0L inline-six diesel any day now.

Source: https://www.tflcar.com/2019/07/gm-drops-diesel-engines-equinox-terrain/

Parts Rack



FASS System for ’17-’19 Fords

If you’re thinking about adding a second injection pump or a stroker pump to your ’17-newer 6.7L Power Stroke, don’t overlook your low-pressure fuel delivery system. FASS has released its 220-gph and 240-gph Titanium series fuel systems for this exact reason. Its systems come preset to deliver 65-psi worth of supply pressure, require modification of the factory sending unit/in-tank fuel module, and mount on the passenger frame rail rather than the driver side. A limited lifetime warranty, ½-inch fuel lines and ports, 2-micron filtration, and the quietest lift pump motor on the market are also part of the deal.

Source: https://fassride.com/