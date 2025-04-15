1959 Chevy Duramax Diesel-Powered Rat Rod Workhorse

A Rat Rod Work Truck Built to Get the Job Done

Lots of folks build rat rods as an exercise in creativity. Completed projects are generally a collection of found parts that are assembled in a way that showcases the builder’s imagination. The end result is a one-of-a-kind showpiece where comfort and function are rarely the primary concern. Instead, fascination is the goal. The wrecker you see in these photos has a familiar patina appearance and sports occasional areas of rust so, on the surface, you might decide that this is just simply another rat rod showpiece with a collection of unusual accessories tacked on. In fact, nothing could be further from the case.

Etian Montalvo from Cutler Bay, Florida has been an active auto mechanic for the last two decades. In fact, he got started early, cleaning parts in a mechanic’s shop at the ripe old age of 10. Currently, he is known as Dr. Lift, specializing in hydraulic lifts for mechanic shops, car dealerships, and even some custom homes. Etian has owned several trucks over the years that played a role in his business. Unfortunately, he never had the right tools and equipment in one place to get the job done. That was the rationale behind creating this one-off wrecker. It’s fully functional and on the road every day as his ultimate work vehicle. Equipped with air conditioning, power steering, and stereo, the truck is a joy to drive and more importantly, has everything Etian needs to get through any given workday.

The origins of the truck are as unique as the truck itself. Etian and his wife Tiffany took their daughter to a farm in Homestead, Florida so that young Mia could ride on a pony. Parked on a side road of the farm was a truck very similar to the one he has now, and it made him think. The distinctive styling and the rarity of the old Chevrolet Viking made it the perfect canvas for a modern custom. With that original image in mind, he decided to create one just like it with a blend of old-school style and modern underpinnings, yet carefully tailored to solve those daily work-related challenges. Just three days later, his online search uncovered a suitable project vehicle in Arkansas.

A good friend with a car hauler delivered the 1959 medium-duty Chevrolet 50 Series Viking to Florida. This is when Etian’s creativity kicked into overdrive. While everyone agrees that nostalgia is worth preserving, drivers interacting with 60-year-old technology quickly realize that vehicles that were exciting in their day lag far behind their modern counterparts in virtually every category—especially in areas of safety, comfort, and performance. For Etian, that meant making a serious plan was the first step.

Once the truck was in his shop, everything on the donor vehicle was removed, exposing the original 2 x 8 rectangular steel chassis. Although the chassis itself was strong enough to get the job done, modernizing the suspension for comfort, handling, and reliability was the first priority. Upgrades began with a front clip from a Chevrolet 3500 Express van, while the rear utilizes semi truck leaf springs to hold the Chevrolet 3500 HD dual rear axle.

Although the donor truck arrived with a working 350 V8, Etian had other plans. His preference leaned toward a heaping dose of performance that could only be achieved with a modern diesel. A stock Duramax 6.6L turbo diesel along with an Allison six-speed automatic was sourced from a 2004 Kodiak C5500 found in a Miami salvage yard. Making it all come together, Etian fabricated the custom 6-foot-4-inch driveshaft in his shop, connecting the Allison to the dually rear. Since the cab was still separated from the chassis, the power plant became an easy bolt-in job. The new diesel is essentially stock except that exhaust is now ushered overboard via a huge set of showy dual pipes. Louvers were installed on the tips to disperse some of the black smoke when Etian hits the gas.

Next on the want list was an old-school utility truck bed, happily tracked down at a local salvage yard. The heavy steel boxes needed considerable modifications before they could be adapted to the chassis but the effort was worth it. In addition to defining the rear of the vehicle, the cabinets were repurposed to securely hold every tool necessary to accomplish Etian’s everyday tasks. Another thorny problem that had to be solved was moving heavy equipment at the worksite. The new hydraulically operated lift gate fitted to the rear made that job easy. As a styling touch, he found a tailgate with the Chevrolet logo on it and welded it into place. The last big piece of equipment on the list was the crane repurposed from a General Electric truck in a salvage yard. It didn’t work initially but with some careful troubleshooting, Etian says it now functions perfectly. A framework of angle iron and steel plate connects it to the chassis, creating a solid platform. Extending out 20 feet, it can lift more than 8,000 pounds, and has become an essential tool on the job.

Once all the functional additions were in place, getting the rig rolling was the next step. Linking the Duramax power to terra firma are grippy 4-ply, 245/70R19.5 Firestone tires wrapped around 19.5-inch Alcoa wheels that Etian had from a former project. While function might have been the first priority, who says work trucks can’t be stylish? The Chevy is bagged using a pair of Viair compressors, Firestone bags, 1\2-inch lines, and twin 10-gallon reserve tanks. At the touch of a button, the truck drops to the ground and shows off its pavement-sucking stance.

Since Etian spends his days inside the cab, an appropriate level of plush was next on the list. He added some special touches to the interior beginning with sound deadening on the floorboards and firewall. A late-model tweed bench seat with a fold-down center armrest went in to ensure all-day comfort. Power steering, automatic transmission, air conditioning, and a Pioneer head unit with Bose speakers make his rolling office a fun place to be. Auto Meter gauges on the dash track all the essential data and switches control the air suspension.

The unique paint job was done after all the custom fabrication was complete. The goal was to bring all elements of the truck together without changing its vintage flavor. Paint expert Terry Byer from Terry Byer Rustorations in Miami, Florida understood the goal. He unified the original faded orange paint on the cab and the white utility boxes with a single shade of patina orange. He embellished the cab and toolboxes with murals and graphics while leaving small traces of rust protected under a layer of clear. Etian’s wife followed up with her personal touch, creating some of the murals on the truck and the handcart.

From start to finish, the build took a quick six months. The best part of the project is the fact that every piece on the truck serves a purpose, making it fun to go to work every day. Looking back on his early days as a young mechanic’s helper, Etian is thankful for the many older craftsmen who shared their talents with him over the years and helped make him into the talented builder that he has become.

1959 Chevrolet 50 Series Viking

Owner: Etian Montalvo

Cutler Bay, FL

ENGINE & DRIVETRAIN

Duramax 6.6L turbo diesel

Allison six-speed automatic transmission

K&N air filter

Flex-A-Lite fan

Aluminum radiator

Custom fabricated 8-inch dual chrome exhaust stacks

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Factory 2 x 8 rectangular steel chassis rails

2006 Chevrolet 3500 Express van front end and rear axle

Semi truck rear springs

Bilstein shock absorbers

GM Hydroboost brakes

Air suspension system

Viair compressors

Firestone bags

1\2-inch lines

Two 10-gallon reserve tanks

WHEELS & TIRES

19.5-inch Alcoa wheels

Firestone 4-ply, 45/70R19.5 tires

BODY & PAINT

Patina orange paint by Terry Byer Rustorations in Miami, Florida

Special murals by Tiffany Tembras with help from Mia

Custom graphics and murals

Custom truck tool boxes

Custom lift gate

Custom Chevy logo tailgate

General Electric crane

Vintage license plate side mirror

Aftermarket taillights

INTERIOR & STEREO