Diesel News - Ultimate Callout Challenge, New Turbos and more - Diesel World

Truck of the Week

Like-New, 800HP LB7 For Sale

Whether you’re after a championship-caliber puller or you want an ultra-clean, 800hp daily driver, Andrew Karker’s ’02 Silverado has it all. Built from the ground-up and starting with a frame-off restoration, his classic body Bow Tie sports a built LB7 and Allison 1000, 200-percent over Exergy injectors and 12mm CP3, and a remote-mount turbo system that can accommodate wither of the three T4 turbochargers that come with the truck. Other details include: Amp Research steps, One Up Offroad ladder bars, BMF wheels with all-but-new General Grabber AT2’s, and DHD 38-spline gun-drilled axleshafts and a billet spool in the rear AAM 1150. Andrew has the truck listed for a very reasonable $30,000.

Highlights

A New Frontier For Drop-In VGT’s

With more records in the world of variable geometry turbos than any other company, Danville Performance continues to push VGT technology to the next level. Employing the same compressor mapping software used by Garrett, the folks at Danville have created the AeroMax line of VGT’s. On top of offering a wide operating range, the company’s new billet 63.5mm wheel looks to flow roughly 1,100 cfm (or 78 lbs/min), which handily beats the competition. While no release date has been set for the AeroMax turbo(s), Danville promises its technology will be the biggest thing to hit the VGT market since the advent of the billet compressor wheel.

Events

Shipshewana Indoor Pull

The Midwest Winter Nationals took place over the weekend at the Michiana Event Center (i.e. “The MEC”) in Shipshewana, Indiana. Relocated from Gifford, Illinois (a.k.a. “Gordyville”), the indoor pull played host to various tractor classes along with three truck categories: 2.6 Pro Street Diesel, 3.0 Limited Pro Stock Diesel, and 3.6 Pro Stock Diesel. In Pro Stock, it was Norman Newswanger’s Cummins-powered OBS Ford coined “Chapter 11” walking away with the victory. In Limited Pro Stock, the familiar “Most Hated” second-gen driven by C.W. Cartmell took the win with a 297.08-foot pull.

UCC Is Still A Go

Just a reminder that the 2021 running of the Ultimate Callout Challenge is still scheduled for May 21, 22, and 23. For three days, the baddest trucks in the world will gather at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis to compete for bragging rights, ultimate glory, and money. But on top of that, the Diesel Performance Industry (DPI) Expo will return—the premier diesel performance, aftermarket, and specialty products exposition in the world. For 2021, the DPI Expo is rumored to be 35-percent larger than the last one (2019). Single day passes, 3-day passes, and a Show ‘N Shine upgrade are all available for purchase online.

Parts Rack

Track Tech Main Studs

TrackTech releases their new main stud kits for Power Stroke, Duramax and Cummins pickup trucks. State-of-the-art UTM tensile testing machines validate the studs at 240,000 PSI which makes them the toughest on the market for their purpose and price range.

In addition, TrackTech tests these main studs in race conditions where drivers put them through extreme conditions. They stand up on the track which means they’ll stand up on the street.

TrackTech offers a wide range of main stud kits, fasteners and complete gasket kits as well as head stud kits and more.

Will We See 3’s?!

It’s that time of year again, and the diesels are gearing up to crash the gasser party in Georgia. Duck X Productions’ Lights Out 12 is going down at South Georgia Motorsports Park from February 24-28, and team Firepunk will be there with the Hot Shot’s Secret Pro Mod. Competing in Pro 275, they will be shooting for the 3’s. Rumor has it that Ryan Milliken will be there in his new whip—a Nova powered by a Freedom Racing Engines Cummins that just left the engine dyno.

KOS Adds Emissions-Compliant Class For 2021

In keeping up with the times, the King of the Street Challenge will switch to emissions-compliant competition in 2021. However, the original KOS competition will survive, with nothing changed whatsoever, but will now be called the All Truck Challenge. Essentially, what that means is that another class has been added and the same old, high-horsepower action will still be on display. Both classes will exist under the same umbrella, and KOS 2021 will still be held at Dragway 42 in West Salem, Ohio, this year from October 15-17.

The Funny’s

Never Wait In Line To Pump Diesel Again

We have no idea who did this, but it’s pure gold! Apparently one diesel owner was tired of waiting in line at the pumps, so he did his oil-burning brethren a solid and placed a plastic bag over the gasoline pump. Whether this is fake news or not, don’t try this one at home. While hilarious, we’re 99-percent sure it’s illegal.