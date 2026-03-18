K&N Expands Performance Diesel Line with NextGen Air Intake Systems and Dryflow Replacement Filters

K&N Engineering has expanded its Performance Diesel lineup with new NextGen Air Intake Systems and Dryflow replacement air filters for late-model Ford, GM, and Ram diesel pickups. For Off-Road.com readers who tow, travel, and put real miles on their trucks, the headline is improved airflow and towing-focused performance claims without requiring a tune.

K&N Engineering, a global manufacturer of industry-leading automotive filtration and technology, announced today an expansion of its line of Performance Diesel products featuring NextGen Air Intake Systems, Dryflow Air Filters, and additional filtration products engineered specifically for modern diesel pickup trucks.

NextGen Air Intake Systems and Dryflow Air Filters have been developed for popular diesel pickup trucks from Ford, GMC/Chevrolet and Ram, with six intake kits and twelve Dryflow air filters now available. The innovative NextGen Air Intake Systems feature a hybrid open-top design with an enlarged factory fresh air inlet that lowers inlet temperatures and optimizes airflow. With smoother, more consistent airflow at higher volumes, diesel pickup drivers will experience noticeably improved towing performance with no tune required.

NextGen Air Intake System for Diesel Trucks

Features of the NextGen Air Intake systems include:

K&N’s Most Advanced Intake to Date: Completely redesigned filter, intake tube, airbox and fresh air inlet provide significant performance gains, Delivering increased towing capability and best-in-class power gains on a stock tune.

Completely redesigned filter, intake tube, airbox and fresh air inlet provide significant performance gains, Delivering increased towing capability and best-in-class power gains on a stock tune. Oversized Intake Tube: K&N’s largest diameter intake tube delivers more air volume, with velocity channels to help smooth airflow.

K&N’s largest diameter intake tube delivers more air volume, with velocity channels to help smooth airflow. Sleek OEM Style: An OEM-inspired intake appearance with maximum performance benefits. The silicone hose lays flush with the intake tube for a cleaner aesthetic.

An OEM-inspired intake appearance with maximum performance benefits. The silicone hose lays flush with the intake tube for a cleaner aesthetic. Iconic K&N Race Stripes: The multi-colored racing straps on the air filter showcase its sleek style, enhancing the look and feel when the hood is open.

The multi-colored racing straps on the air filter showcase its sleek style, enhancing the look and feel when the hood is open. Effortless Installation with Quick-Lock Technology: The air filter features a precision-engineered tapered mounting bead interface, allowing it to snap securely into the airbox—eliminating the need for mounting hardware and streamlining installation.

The air filter features a precision-engineered tapered mounting bead interface, allowing it to snap securely into the airbox—eliminating the need for mounting hardware and streamlining installation. Proven on the Dyno: K&N NextGen Air Intake Systems for diesel pickups deliver up to 23 horsepower and 40 lb.-ft. of torque while retaining factory tuning parameters. K&N provides dyno-proven performance data for every intake system it manufactures.

Dryflow Performance Air Filters

All K&N NextGen Performance Diesel air intake systems are equipped with Dryflow Air Filters, featuring advanced dry synthetic filter media designed to increase horsepower, acceleration, and towing performance. Washable and reusable, Dryflow filters provide up to 50,000 miles of filtration between cleanings, making them one of the quickest and most cost-effective performance upgrades available for diesel trucks. Both Dryflow and traditional K&N High-Flow Air Filters are also available as drop-in panel replacements for factory airboxes.

Complete Diesel Filtration Solutions

In addition to intake and air filtration products, K&N Engineering offers Performance Diesel oil filters, fuel filters, and cabin air filters, each developed to meet the unique demands of diesel pickup owners.

K&N Performance Diesel parts are available for:

2013-2018 Ram 2500/3500

2019-2024 Ram 2500/3500

2017-2019 Chevrolet /GMC 2500HD/3500HD

2020-2025 Chevrolet/GMC 2500/3500

2017-2019 Ford F-250/F-350/F-450

2020-2026 Ford F-250/F-350

Customers can learn more about K&N Engineering

Performance Diesel products by visiting www.knfilters.com/diesel