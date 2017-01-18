MOVE Bumper’s DIY Kit

Diesel truck enthusiasts are a very unique breed of people, maybe it comes from their upbringing, growing up around cars and trucks with their dads or just because that’s the kind of friends they ran around with in high school. Regardless, a lot of truck owners out there love being able to save themselves a little coin on aftermarket parts because they can do the labor themselves—or, simply because they are willing to put in the effort and learn as they go. Looking to cater to the DIY crowd and save them a little on expenses, the folks at MOVE Bumpers of Lewiston, Montana, saw an opportunity to take a different approach to offering an already hot item.

HD Bumpers

The aftermarket steel bumper really exploded over the course of the last few years, and there are now dozens of companies out there that offer bumpers with stronger impact resistance and mounting locations for extra lighting and winches. A big drawback to some of these bumpers, however, is the labor-intensive fabrication and high-freight charges that leave them with a hefty price tag.

This is where MOVE Bumpers came into the picture. The design and engineer team at MOVE have developed a complete line of DIY style bumper kits to fit just about every make and model in the light-duty market. By supplying the customer with laser cut steel pieces that have been precisely formed and bent to fit each specific application, anyone with a welder and some fabrication skills can put one of these bumpers together. The DIY kits are substantially cheaper than completed bumpers on the market, and an owner can take a sense of pride in knowing he’s built something with his own two hands, not to mention their three main designs (Standard, Pre-Runner, Full Grille) look incredible on the front of any truck.

Designed on state-of-the art 3D simulators, MOVE’s CNC and metal-forming machines turn ordinary 3/16-inch plate steel in easy-to-fabricate kits that can be turned into a completed bumper in a matter of hours. Kits can be special ordered through their website with multiple options to choose from, each bumper kit comes standard with square cutouts for two sets of lights on the outer edges and a 20-inch light bar in the center. Kits can be modified for more or less lighting and even a winch mount.

The kit used in this article is the Standard Bumper kit for 2001-2002 Chevrolet Silverado HDs; it uses their standard lighting setup and will be powdercoated and outfitted with lighting from TigerLights.com. Part 1 of the project will cover the fabrication of the bumper with Part 2 following up with the finishing, coating and wiring of lights. The fabrication process can be rather time consuming and will require the help of a buddy or two (obviously the more experience you have under a welding mask, the easier this job will be). A good MIG welder, 4.5-inch grinder with various flap and sanding discs, and basic hand tools will be required. Once the fabrication is completed and all the welds and are cleaned up, there are multiple options to finishing it off: powder coat, paint, or even a spray-on bed liner can help protect the steel from rusting and offer great durability from road debris for years to come.

MOVE’s found a very interesting angle at offering a product that could be much easier for some owners to justify thanks to the lower initial investment , after a little elbow grease and sweat of the brow any DIY’er can have a fully custom heavy duty bumper without blowing their budget. DW

SOURCE:

-ADVERTISEMENT-

Move Bumpers

MoveBumpers.com