A Thermo-Tec Exclusive!

Generation II Copper Header Wrap improves heat resistance up to 30 percent more than current technology, by utilizing a new proprietary coating developed by Thermo-Tec; improved Thermal-Conduction-Technology (T-C-T). Generation II Copper Exhaust Wrap creates more horsepower and reduces under-hood temperatures, increases exhaust scavenging, withstands continuous heat up to 2000 degree F, and contains no asbestos. Generation II Copper Exhaust Wrap is a Thermo-Tec exclusive. It is sold in one or two inch wide, 50 foot rolls with a low profile 1/16 inch thickness.

Great for all diesel applications.

 

 https://www.thermotec.com/product/exhaust-insulating-wrap-copper-generation-ii-50-foot-thermo-tec

