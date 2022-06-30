A Thermo-Tec Exclusive!
Generation II Copper Header Wrap improves heat resistance up to 30 percent more than current technology, by utilizing a new proprietary coating developed by Thermo-Tec; improved Thermal-Conduction-Technology (T-C-T). Generation II Copper Exhaust Wrap creates more horsepower and reduces under-hood temperatures, increases exhaust scavenging, withstands continuous heat up to 2000 degree F, and contains no asbestos. Generation II Copper Exhaust Wrap is a Thermo-Tec exclusive. It is sold in one or two inch wide, 50 foot rolls with a low profile 1/16 inch thickness.
Great for all diesel applications.
