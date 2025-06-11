Billet Upgrades and Tools for 1994–2003 7.3L Power Strokes

This month, we are highlighting parts from Riff Raff Diesel

Riffraff Diesel

RiffraffDiesel.com

541-879-1052

RiffRaff Diesel Crankcase Vent Billet Doghouse CCV Cover 94-03

Riffraff Diesel’s Billet CCV Doghouse Cover for 94-03 Powerstrokes offers a superior way to manage your crankcase ventilation system while adding some bling to your engine bay. This 100% USA-made assembly features a robust 6061-T6 billet aluminum body, anodized for longevity (multiple colors available), and incorporates a stainless steel washable screen mesh for easy cleaning and improved oil vapor separation. Includes a reliable Viton O-ring seal set and all required stainless steel hardware, providing a convenient and durable

Riffraff Diesel Hydra In-Dash Billet Flush Mount

For a truly professional installation of your PHP Hydra Chip switcher, Riffraff Diesel’s patented Hydra In-Dash Flush Mount has you covered. Precision-machined from durable 6061 billet aluminum, this 100% USA-made component provides a sleek, secure, and perfectly integrated fit for your Hydra controller in your dash.

Riffraff Diesel Billet Intake Manifold Plenums 1994-2003

Replace your flimsy factory-stamped steel plenums that are prone to crushing and leaking boost, with a higher-flowing, more robust billet aluminum set from Riffraff Diesel. 100% made in the USA from USA materials, these 6061 billet aluminum plenums utilize a Viton O-ring seal (no more silicone mess in the valley), are compatible with all popular turbo systems, aftermarket or stock, and come in a variety of anodized finishes for ultimate under-hood customization. Designed for 8- or 10-bolt configuration heads, Riffraff Diesel Billet Intake Manifold Plenums fit all year 7.3L Powerstrokes flawlessly. Comes with stainless steel hardware.

Riffraff Diesel Bellowed Stainless Up-pipe Kit 99.5-03

Riffraff Diesel’s Bellowed Up-pipe Kit offers a permanent, American-made solution to leaking factory up-pipes on your 99.5-03 7.3L Powerstroke. Constructed from superior, aircraft-grade 321 Stainless Steel throughout, these pipes are immune to rust, cracking, and extreme temperatures, more so than any other 7.3 up pipe on the market, even International’s offerings. The advanced bellowed design eliminates leak-prone donut gaskets and includes internal bellow sleeves for increased reliability. This comprehensive kit includes Riffraff Diesel’s stainless steel gaskets, OEM Ford hardware, and a NEW USA-made, in-house engineered, ceramic-coated collector manifold designed to retain over 60% of heat for faster turbo spool, improved efficiency, and enhanced component longevity. You will not find a better set of up pipes on the market, period.

Riffraff Diesel HPOP Billet Mini Reservoir Spacer 1996-2000

Add vital protection to your 1996-2000 7.3L Powerstroke! These engines lack the factory low-pressure oil screen/filter found on later models, which means the HPOP receives unfiltered, dirty oil directly from the pan. Riffraff Diesel’s 7.3L HPOP Billet Mini Reservoir Spacer enables you to safely use the screened HPOP reservoir gasket found in later model 7.3’s, filtering oil before it enters the HPOP. The kit also prevents front cover damage, often caused by improper screen retrofits.

Riffraff Diesel 7.3L Billet Thermostat Housing

Tired of that corroded, leaking factory thermostat housing on your ’99-’03 7.3L Powerstroke? Fix it with the Riffraff Diesel Billet Thermostat Housing! Precision CNC-machined in the USA from solid billet aluminum, this housing is engineered for a perfect fit and lasting durability. Multiple anodizing colors are available for superior corrosion resistance and a sharp, clean look that won’t fade. Complete with high-quality stainless steel hardware, this is the ultimate solution for a leak-free, reliable cooling system and an upgraded under-hood appearance.

Riffraff Diesel Billet Dipstick Adapter Assembly 94-03 7.3L

If your 7.3L’s dipstick adapter isn’t leaking now, just wait, it will. It’s the most common source of oil leaks on the 7.3L Powerstroke. Upgrade to Riffraff Diesel’s Billet Dipstick Adapter Assembly. Precision-engineered for a perfect, leak-proof O-ring seal, this adapter replaces the failure-prone factory part for good. Made in the USA from 6061 aluminum for quality and strength, with an anodized finish for good looks and corrosion resistance (multiple colors are available), this is the last dipstick adapter you’ll ever need to buy.

Riffraff Diesel Valve Spring Compressor Tool – 94-03 7.3L

Make 7.3L Powerstroke valve spring removal and installation a breeze with Riffraff Diesel’s Valve Spring Compressor. With the Riffraff Diesel Valve Spring Compressor, there’s no need to remove the heads or even the injectors, saving significant time and effort. Constructed from high-strength USA 7075 billet aluminum, equipped with robust ARP 8740 hardened chromoly hardware, and anodized for long-lasting wear protection, this 100% USA-made tool is a lifesaver for enthusiasts and professionals alike.