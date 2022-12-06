Buying Used and Getting Back to Basics

Project My2k continues this month with both functionality and cosmetic upgrades all wrapped in one with the addition of a Move Bumper and extra lighting. In previous parts of this build, we’ve focused on many different aspects of the Super Duty platform and that 7.3L Power Stroke under the hood. From the BDS Suspension upgrades to a Bluetop Steering gear to improve the driving feel and stance to adding power through some Edge Products tuning and a higher flowing drop-in turbocharger from KC Turbos. We made some updates to the fuel system with an FRX kit from Riff Raff diesel, who also has some new and improved exhaust up-pipes for the build. In just over a year of ownership, we’ve taken this average local classified find used truck and morphed it into a unique and capable daily driver. Using our elbow grease and industry knowledge to hopefully show other truck enthusiasts and readers that it’s hard to beat what a brand new truck has to offer, there are still plenty of options out there to make an old one better.