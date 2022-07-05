Carnage Of The Week

Dissecting Ben Shadday’s Pro Mod Cummins

Remember when Ben Shadday’s Pro Mod Corvette lost a fire-ring at Outlaw Diesel Revenge back in early June? After digging into the CX400 Cummins, the folks at Wagler Competition Products found that the number 1 cylinder had actually hydro-locked. As a result, the Trend Performance tool steel wrist pin was broken in half. Impressively, the Ross piston and Wagler connecting rod were found to be reusable (if need be). After a fresh set of Ross pistons and rings, Shadday’s billet Cummins will be back in business in time to make the call at the next ODSS race: Rocky Top Diesel Shootout.

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/

Events

6.7L PSD Pro Stock FTW

If you follow the Jumping Jack Flash Pro Stock pulling team, you know they recently repowered their late-model, once-P-pump 7.3L-powered Super Duty with a Hypermax 6.7L Power Stroke. So how’s it going? How about a win in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Not a week prior, the engine was out of the truck and it was being buttoned up at Hypermax Engineering, but you never would’ve guessed that with the Ford’s 334-foot effort on Friday night. A 34.9-mph ground speed reading inside the sled tells it all—their 6.7L Power Stroke is dialed in for the 3.6 smooth bore class.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/JJFPSPT/?ref=page_internal

Highlights

DHD’s New Toy

The Dirty Hooker Diesel (DHD) crew might campaign a 3,000 hp Wagler Duramax in their Pro Street truck, but the Harbor Beach, Michigan company has also been building engines in-house for years. Recently, DHD expanded its engine building capabilities with the addition of a CWT Industries balancing machine. The capacity to perform this work in-house is a big step forward, and it’s an exceptional one for a business with DHD’s name behind it. Higher quality control, quicker turnaround times and even more peace of mind have just been added to its engine building program.

Source: https://dirtyhookerdiesel.com/

Emissions

Supreme Court Limits EPA Authority Over GHG Emissions

It was a big week in emissions news, on many fronts. The highlights begin with the high court’s 6-3 ruling to restrict the EPA’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. In a key statement, the justice’s inferred that, the EPA cannot interpret the Clean Air Act to mean it can attempt to shift power generation away from fossil-fuel plants to cleaner sources. According to Chief Justice John Roberts, “A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself.” The ruling foils the Biden administration’s optimistic plan to achieve a carbon-free electric grid by 2035, but it may help to curb rising energy costs in the future.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/06epa2.php

5 Minutes Later…

Wasting no time following the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the EPA’s capacity to regulate power plants (i.e. West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency), the Clean Air California coalition issued a statement calling on states to act on their own. To combat climate change, the coalition believes California could lead the way by passing the Clean Cars and Clean Air Act, which will be on the ballot this November. The Clean Cars and Clean Air Act will require investing nearly $100 billion over the next 20 years to prevent wildfires and to help “jumpstart” the state’s transition to cleaner means of transportation.

Source: https://cleanairca.org/

EPA Target Headed To Prison

In a decision handed down in North Carolina, Matt Geouge, formerly of Spartan Diesel Technologies, was sentenced to one year in prison for selling some 14,000 defeat devices for diesel trucks. On top of the jail time, he has been ordered to pay a $1.3 million fine to the EPA and a further $1.2 million in back taxes and penalties. Prosecutors claimed that Geouge earned roughly $10 million in sales from selling such devices, which the EPA ordered him to cease selling in 2015 to no avail. According to prosecutors, Geouge also failed to file income taxes from 2015 to 2019.

Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/polluting-the-air-we-breathe-mechanic-sentenced-for-selling-thousands-of-devices-that-allowed-trucks-to-bypass-emission-controls-11656351518?siteid=yhoof2&fbclid=IwAR2rV-VFYpjHu-_J_E05qDNWUxgiBHLfIwpRrqDX1VlW0sAbgHMsi5vsW38

Parts Rack

The Retrofittable Radiator Hose

Many parts interchange between the ’94.5-’97 and ’99-’03 7.3L Power Strokes, while others can be made to work with the right additions. Enter Riffraff Diesel Performance’s heavy duty silicone radiator hose for ’95-’97 models. The upper radiator hose allows you to utilize a ’99-’03 Super Duty billet thermostat cover on your OBS 7.3L, a billet thermostat cover being a very common upgrade for the 7.3L. Riffraff’s upper radiator hose retails for $115.27. Note to early 7.3L Power Stroke owners: this upper radiator hose will not work in conjunction with the ’94-’95 IDI radiator style cooling system.

Source: https://www.riffraffdiesel.com/