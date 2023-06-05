Industrial Injection Radiator cover for 2013 – 2018 RAM 2500/3500 Cummins

Introducing the Industrial Injection Radiator cover for your 2013-2018 RAM 2500/3500 with the Cummins engine! Say goodbye to the factory flimsy rubber radiator cover that is prone to wear and tear, and upgrade to our premium aluminum cover. Made with heavy-duty .090 gauge aluminum, this radiator cover is built to last. Not only does it provide added protection for your radiator, but it also features a sleek laser-cut Industrial Injection logo, adding a touch of style to your engine bay. Installation is a breeze with no drilling required, and all necessary hardware is included. This radiator cover also upgrades your factory Radiator Upper Seal Part to 55371021AA. Give your RAM the protection and style it deserves with the Industrial Injection Radiator cover.

Learn more: industrialinjection.com