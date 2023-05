Wincher Bumper for ’11-’16 Ford Super Duty

WAM Bumpers from All American Billet has three new bumpers. This heavy-duty wincher is constructed out of 3/16” A36 plate steel with 1/4” in certain key components (mounting brackets, winch mount). Available in bare metal, with options such as grill guards, light guards, light bars, inner light mounts, outer light mounts and shackles / D Rings. Can be primed or primed with black Raptor Liner.

Check it out: wambumpers.com