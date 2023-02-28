Riffraff Diesel Performance Billet 7.3L Power Stroke Front Cover
Riffraff Diesel Performance Billet 7.3L Power Stroke Front Cover
Parts Rack: Billet 7.3L Front Cover

Is your 7.3L ready for an industry first? Riffraff Diesel’s billet front cover comes just in the nick of time for the 7.3L world, where finding OEM front covers that aren’t eroded and deteriorating is becoming more and more difficult. This blingy piece will rule out the common leak that develops at the factory oil pump location. Better yet, it will work in conjunction with a crankcase girdle, making it the perfect addition to a performance engine build. Superior to the OEM cast piece in every way, Riffraff’s front cover is made from 6061 T-6 billet-aluminum and with stainless steel recoil inserts present on every bolt hole.

