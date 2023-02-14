Ford 10R140 TorqShift Vs. GM 10L1000 Allison

Ford 10R140 Vs. GM 10L1000 Allison

Curious which truck maker produces the stronger version of what amounts to be very similar 10-speed automatic transmissions? In short, Ford’s 10R140 is superior in nearly every way to GM’s 10L1000 Allison. Per a detailed teardown of Ford’s 10R140 by the folks at Randy’s Transmissions, a few key advantages were discovered in the TorqShift. For one, it boasts twice the filtering capacity of the 10L1000. In addition, the transmission pump is twice the size, the F clutch teeth in the drum are much beefier (the 10L’s wear into the drum), and the F clutches themselves have a lot more surface area. Finally, the E clutches last much longer in the Ford slush box and the 10R’s drum is anodized (for added strength) while the Allison’s is not.

