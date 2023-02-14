Ultimate Low-Bridge Carnage

Low-bridge equipment hauling accidents are some of the wildest wrecks you’ll see on the highway. In this case, and as in virtually every case, the overpass won. The top half of this CAT 311C excavator (hardly a large piece of equipment) went from 65 mph to a dead-stop real quick. In the process, the downforce placed on the unit drove the machine’s undercarriage through the bed of the flatbed trailer. Positioning the excavator incorrectly on the trailer and/or not lowering the boom enough are suspected to be the cause of the scalping. One thing’s for sure though, properly positioned on the trailer or not this driver had that undercarriage chained down!

Source: https://www.facebook.com/MiningMishaps