The Ultimate Callout Challenge 2023 Did Not Disappoint!

Held in Brownsburg, Indiana, June 2-4, 2023, the Ultimate Callout Challenge diesel truck event delivered an explosive showcase of raw power, intense competitions, and high-octane thrills that left just about everyone in awe.

The Ultimate Callout Challenge diesel truck event is a one-of-a-kind extravaganza that brings together diesel truck enthusiasts, adrenaline junkies, and racing aficionados for a weekend filled with heart-pounding action. Join us as we take over the track with a series of adrenaline-fueled events, including drag racing, dyno competitions, sled pulling, and much more!

Drag Racing

As always, the drag racing competition featured lightning-fast accelerations and neck-and-neck races, with drivers pushing their trucks to the limit in a quest for victory. Spectators experienced the thrill of high-speed duels as these behemoths blasted down the track, covering the distance in mere seconds.

This year, Hunter Coffeey burned rubber to the top with a time of 5.111 seconds. Tony Burkhart and Charlie Fish battled for second place with times of 5.312 and 5.329, respectively.

Dyno Competition

The dyno competitions test the limits of these diesel powerhouses, measuring their horsepower and torque output. Attendees marveled at the meticulous engineering, fine-tuned modifications, and cutting-edge technology that go into maximizing performance and extracting every ounce of power from these incredible machines.

The 2023 Dyno Day saw Josh McCormack bringing out the horses. He took first place with 2,8779.5 hp. Hunter Coffeey took second with 2,436 hp, and Tony Burkhart, who placed second last year, fell to third with 2,379.1 hp.

Sled Pull

And let’s not forget the legendary sled pulling competition, where these monstrous trucks pull a weighted sled down the track, battling against the resistance of the ground. We witnessed the sheer strength, skill, and determination of the drivers as they pushed their trucks to their absolute limits, striving to achieve the farthest pull.

This year, Chris Patterson claimed the top spot after his 315.94-foot pull. Brian Shew was right behind him with a 311.17-foot pull. And Tony Burkhart solidified his overall first-place win with a 308.3-foot pull.

More Than a Battle

But the Ultimate Callout Challenge diesel truck event was more than just a competition. It was a gathering of passionate individuals who share a love for diesel trucks, a community united by their passion for raw power and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Whether you’re a die-hard diesel truck fan, an automotive enthusiast, or simply looking for an adrenaline-packed weekend, the Ultimate Callout Challenge diesel truck event is an event you can’t afford to miss.

Block off the first weekend of June 2024 in your calendar now so you, too, can immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere, witness jaw-dropping displays of power, and cheer on your favorite drivers as they battle it out for glory. Keep an eye on UltimateCalloutChallenge.com for next year’s dates.