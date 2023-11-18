Not Your Average Work Truck

As a sales manager for Foxhead (Fox Racing) gear on the Motorcross side of the clothing line, Jeff Dyer is on the road much of the time: and he has one cool work truck. While he could choose to travel in the comfort of a plush sedan, that’s not his style. He’s a truck guy—he’s always been a truck guy—and he’d rather ride high on the road than settle into a car and follow the crowd. Besides, you can’t carry mountain bikes, dirt bikes and the like in a sedan.

Jeff’s first diesel-powered work truck was a 5.9L Cummins-powered Ram in 2003. He knew that the number of road miles he put in every year would drop the value of any gas burner in short order; a diesel, however, would be just about broken in by the trade-in date and would still have a good residual value.

It WOULDN'T BE until 2012 THAT Jeff debuted his first show truck, its build based on a black Ford Power Stroke truck. This first truck was built for the SEMA show of same year.

And why have a stock truck? he asked, when a few aftermarket upgrades would give him a unique ride that fit his needs and personality. The issue there was Jeff lives in a “zero-tolerance lift-law state.” That means no wild, sky-high trucks are allowed: trying to build one can earn you sky-high fines and a fix-it ticket, too. The solution, then, was to get a truck with enough capacity to be classed as commercial, as rules and restrictions would be less strict, and Jeff would be less likely to see Johnny Law’s red lights in his rear view.

It wouldn’t be until 2012 that Jeff debuted his first show truck, its build based on a black Ford Power Stroke truck. This first truck was built for the SEMA show of the same year. After that truck had served his needs and run up some miles, it was trade-in and trade-up time. He decided his next build would be a return to Cummins power, a 2013 Ram truck. With his passion for show-quality diesel trucks, Jeff has again taken on a new build with the 2014 Ram seen here—the latest of his unique show-quality, daily drivers.

PERFORMANCE

On the performance side, the 6.7L Cummins offers plenty of grunt for hauling and towing right off the lot, but some power upgrades have been added to improve it more: This 24V breathes a little deeper thanks to an S&B air filter, and the added air helps the Edge Attitude with CTS to make even more power. Moreover, the addition of an MBRP 5-inch exhaust also improves the power gains, and the 6-inch stainless trip looks cool. Thanks to the twin Optima batteries, starting is easy, even in cold weather.

SUSPENSION

On the suspension front, Jeff’s Ram has been raised more than a few inches with the help of the talented crew at Street to Sand Off-Road and Performance in Reno, Nevada. Up front, he installed Fox 2.5 coil-over shocks with remote reservoirs and Eibach springs—these replace the factory setup—and a set of Fox piggy back, 3-tube bypass shocks. To help in steering the larger tires that the lift makes possible, a McGaughy’s dual steering stabilizer kit and twin Fox steering stabilizers where also installed up front. Stopping is improved thanks to EBC brake pads and slotted rotors all around.

The rear leaf-sprung suspension is retained, but some lift is added with a rear spacer block kit. The rear shocks are now Fox 2.5 coil-over shocks with remote reservoir, and a pair of McGaughty’s floating traction bars helps with tire hookup when feeding this diesel’s torque to the pavement. Gearing is 3.73:1 all around, with the stock limited-slip still in the rear end. This ratio, of course, does just fine behind the Cummins to turn the 40×15.50×24 Open Country M/T tires mounted on 24×14 American Force Merit 3D wheels. The rear diff cover has been upgraded to a larger, Street to Sand aluminum unit.

CREATURE COMFORTS

In the interior, the truck looks mostly stock with its factory leather seats. But an Edge Juice Attitude with CTS can be found on an A-pillar mount, and the stereo has received an abundance of upgrades with parts from JL Audio: This truck has three sets of 6.5-inch speakers and four 10-inch JL subwoofers, all driven driven by four amps. An Audison Bit 1 Digital Processor works with the OEM head unit to control the sound system, and retain the factory navigation. One final touch, a set of Klein air horns, can be found under the truck.

Jeff has two young kids, a daughter (5) and a son (3). Both love to ride in this big Ram Mega Cab and scream to hear the “honkers” roar every time they cross railroad tracks. This 2014 Ram Mega Cab has been transformed into a rig that is uniquely suited to Jeff’s needs for work, play and family time. DW

[divider]Truck Specs[/divider]

Owner: Jeff Dyer

2014 Ram 3500 Mega Cab

Charlton, Massachusetts

Engine: 6.7L Cummins 24V

S&B air filter

Edge Juice Attitude with CTS

MBRP exhaust, 5-inch pipe and 6-inch stainless steel tip

Optima batteries (2)

Suspension:

Shop: Street to Sand Off-Road and Performance

FRONT:

Fox 2.5 coil-over shocks, with remote reservoir and Eibach springs

Fox piggy back, 3-tube bypass 2.5 shocks

Fox 2.5 coil-over shocks, with remote reservoir

McGaughy’s 10-inch 3-link kit and dual steering stabilizer kit

Fox steering stabilizers

EBC brake pads and slotted rotors

Braided SS brake lines

REAR:

Fox 2.5 coil-over shocks with remote reservoir

McGaughy’s leaf springs, spacer block and floating traction bars

3.73 gearing and stock LSD EBC brake pads and slotted rotors.

Street to Sand aluminum diff cover

Wheels & Tires:

24×14 American Force Merit 3D

40×15.50×24 Toyo Open Country M/T

Body & Paint:

Ablaze grille insert

Fusion custom stainless steel front and rear bumpers

Rigid LED lights are found in the front and rear bumpers, and on the top of the cab.

Custom Fox Racing Graphic Wrap

Amp Research PowerSteps and Bed Xtender

Pace Edwards power bed cover

Bed Rug bed kit

M2 Fab, twin in-bed mountain bike mounts 20 percent window tint all around

LED headlights and taillights

Graphics by J&R Sign Company – Reno, Nevada

Paint by Elite Customs Body & Paint – Sparks, Nevada

Interior:

6.5-inch JL Audio separates speakers (3 sets)

10-inch JL Audio sub woofers (4)

3600 JL Audio, HD amps (4 total)

Audison Bit 1 Digital Processor (OEM head unit Adapter)

Audio equipment installed by: Sound Craft, in Waterford, Connecticut Kleinn air horns with Viair compressor and tank

Special Thanks From Owner: Randy Pratt and Daniel from Street to Sand Performance, American Force, McGaughy’s Suspension, Sound Craft Audio, Klienn Horns, Edge Performance, Ablaze Grilles, Pace Edwards, Amp Research, Fusion Bumpers, Toyo Tires, EBC, Rigid Lights Elite Customs and Fox Shox.