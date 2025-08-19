From Stock to SEMA: Rebuilding Our ’94 Ram 2500 From the Ground Up

With Stock to Not

Last month, you saw us having some transmission issues with our editorial truck VERY far form home.. Well, we’ve gotten the transmission back in the truck with some swift shipping of a fresh converter from RevMax and a refresh from our Manual Valve body from Muldoon’s to make sure it’s ready for some more abuse. Our buddies with Fesler Auto and my friend Evan housed the truck in Indianapolis while everything fell into place, so i flew out to get the truck back together and running to make my way home back to Oklahoma the next day.

We’re bringing this build to SEMA 2025 with Liberty Forged Wheels, so we have to get this truck to a show ready state. First things first, we grabbed a new (to me) frame from another 1994 Ram 2500 so we can move forward with going from the ground up.

Starting “somewhere”

We’ve stripped this truck down, and gotten it to a sand blast business to make the frame nice and clean before we get our KBS Top Coat on the frame so it not only looks great, but protects the frame for the foreseeable future from rust and other containments.

Next time you see this frame, we’ll be getting the axle and frame rails painted and into the garage to make some custom brake lines. I’m super excited to get this process moving after so many months of planning!