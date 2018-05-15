UPGRADING THE TURBO, HPOP, AND CLUTCH
Part Two of our old body style Ford build rolls along this month in the form of increased high-pressure oil volume and added airflow. Last time, Flynn’s Shop installed an Irate Diesel Performance OBS fuel system and 238/80 hybrids from Unlimited Diesel Performance on our ’95 F-350 project truck. This time, a Super 66 turbo gets bolted into the valley, an Adrenaline high-pressure oil pump replaces the factory 15-degree unit, and all modifications get tied together via custom tuning. We’ll rely on spot-on PCM calibrations from Gearhead Automotive Performance to keep the turbo alive and the heads anchored to the block.
“WE TOOK THE TRUCK FOR A TEST DRIVE AND QUICKLY REALIZED THE ‘MYSTERY’ AFTERMARKET CLUTCH THE PREVIOUS OWNER INSTALLED HAD NO CHANCE OF HARNESSING THE FORD’S NEWFOUND POWER.”
Once everything was buttoned up, we took the truck for a test drive and quickly realized the “mystery” aftermarket clutch the previous owner installed had no chance of harnessing the Ford’s newfound power. After overnighting ourselves a dual-disc unit from South Bend Clutch, installing it, and accumulating 500 break-in miles, it was finally time to head back to the dyno to see how much power we’d gained. Trust us, if you’re looking to breathe new life into an aging 7.3L Power Stroke yet keep it rock-solid reliable, this is the 400+hp combination of parts you need. DW
