1984 Isuzu P’up: A Diesel Time Capsule

Jacob Gausmann’s 1984 Isuzu P’up

When you think of classic diesel trucks, the first images that come to mind might be full-size Fords, Dodges, or Chevys—big, tough machines designed for the farm or construction site. But every once in a while, you stumble across something entirely different, something unique in its simplicity and charm. Enter Jacob Gausmann’s 1984 Isuzu P’up, a 62-horsepower diesel marvel with a backstory as rich as its performance is … well, let’s call it modest. This is a story of more than just a truck. It’s a tale of friendship, dedication, and the beauty of leaving well enough alone.

Jacob’s P’up isn’t just a truck—it’s a time machine wrapped in beige steel, meticulously cared for by its original owner, and now in the hands of someone who values its legacy just as much as its ability to haul scrap metal at 40 mpg. So, let’s dive into this fascinating story of how an unassuming pickup has become a beloved member of the Gausmann fleet, and how it has managed to turn heads in an era where high-horsepower monsters dominate the roads.

A Neighborhood Gem with a Lifetime of Memories

Jacob didn’t find his Isuzu P’up on some random Craigslist ad or tucked away in a barn. This truck came with a history tied to family, friendship, and a little bit of old-school neighborly love. It all started with Jim, the Gausmann’s next-door neighbor since the early ’70s. Jim was the kind of guy who could be found working on a project or heading off on an adventure, always with his trusty Isuzu P’up by his side. The truck was his mobile home, and his base for the countless caving expeditions he took around the US. Jim’s love for the P’up was obvious—he garaged it religiously, kept it off the roads during winter, and even took it on long trips to his cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

By the time Jim’s health began to decline, Jacob, always willing to lend a hand, became more than just the neighborly helper. For nearly two years, Jacob helped Jim with errands, checked in on him, and naturally, the subject of the P’up came up more than once. Jacob offered to buy the truck several times, knowing how much it meant to Jim. But after years of friendship and Jacob’s selfless assistance, Jim graciously signed the title over to him, no cash exchanged—just a handshake and the promise that the truck would go to a good home.

The Pristine Condition: A Time Machine That Never Aged

When Jacob took possession of the truck, it had just under 151,000 miles on it, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a more well-kept 1984 Isuzu P’up. Jim had taken immaculate care of it—there wasn’t a single speck of rust, and the frame was spotless. That’s almost unheard of for a Midwestern truck. The only “blemishes” were a tailgate that had been repaired after backing into a tree (firewood duties, naturally) and a small patch under the driver’s window where Jim’s arm had worn away the factory paint over the years. Otherwise, this P’up was a perfect example of what happens when you pair good old-fashioned care with a bit of luck.

Jacob didn’t need to do much other than a solid cleaning. The truck was more or less ready to roll as-is, but being the conscientious diesel enthusiast he is, Jacob did some preventative maintenance. He replaced the original shocks, rebuilt the front calipers and wheel bearings, swapped out the 20-year-old Michelin tires, and—most importantly—changed out the timing belt. Funny enough, Jim had always thought the truck had a timing chain, but after Jacob dug into it, he discovered the original belt was still in surprisingly good condition after all those years. Not wanting to risk it, he replaced it, keeping the old one as a reminder of Jim’s meticulous yet thrifty ways.

Simple, Rugged, and Ready for Work

What makes this particular Isuzu P’up stand out isn’t some flashy aftermarket mod or a high-gloss paintjob. It’s the raw, bare-bones nature of the truck that Jacob loves the most. The P’up is simplicity incarnate—just six fuses control everything, and the only power assist you’ll find is for the brakes, powered by a vacuum pump on the alternator. It’s hard to imagine a truck more stripped-down, but that’s where the magic lies.

The 2.2L diesel engine is as reliable as they come. A cast iron block and head, mechanical injection, and backed by a 5-speed manual transmission (Jacob proudly points out it’s the less popular longbed model, a full 7.5 feet). Jacob appreciates the utilitarian, no-nonsense design. It was built to be practical, not flashy, and it serves its purpose exceptionally well. It’s the kind of truck that just feels right—whether it’s hauling motorcycles, pulling a small flatbed trailer, or simply being a reliable daily driver during the warmer months.

“I’ll take practicality over looks any day of the week, if that wasn’t already obvious given the way the truck looks,” Jacob jokes.

The Driving Experience: Nostalgia on Four Wheels

Driving the P'up is a unique experience, especially in a world where modern trucks are pushing horsepower numbers north of 600. The P'up, with its 62hp and 96 ft-lbs of torque, certainly won't be winning any drag races, but it makes up for it with pure, unadulterated charm. Jacob is quick to joke about the truck's modest power: "0 to 60? Yeah, if you're lucky and it's downhill!" But there's something undeniably special about the simplicity of the drive.

The manual steering takes some muscle, and the gearbox requires patience, but once you’re cruising at 60 mph, the truck settles in, happily chugging along. Jacob once pushed it up to 85 mph (verified by GPS), and much to his surprise, the old-school cable speedometer was dead on.

One of the P’up’s standout features is its braking power. It might not have a lot of horsepower, but those power disc brakes up front and big drums in the rear can stop it on a dime. And while hills might be a challenge, that’s all part of the experience.

“You’re not driving a rocket ship,” Jacob laughs. “It’s more about enjoying the ride than how fast you can get there.”

A Community Favorite

If you think this quirky little P’up just blends in at car shows or meets, think again. Jacob’s truck always turns heads, especially once it fires up and starts knocking and rattling with that unmistakable diesel clatter. “Is that thing a diesel?” is a common question, followed by surprise at how clean and original it looks.

One particularly memorable moment happened when Jacob was heading home from a hardware store. After being tailgated by a Subaru, Jacob gave the truck a good stomp, sending a cloud of thick diesel smoke straight into the Subaru’s path.

“It looked like a James Bond film,” Jacob laughs.

The woman driving the Subaru wasn’t impressed, but the guy in a new GMC Duramax who witnessed the whole thing gave Jacob two thumbs up and a huge grin. That’s the kind of camaraderie you get in the diesel world—a mutual respect for the old and the new.

A Tribute to Jim: The First and Last Ride

For Jacob, this P’up isn’t just an old truck—it’s a rolling tribute to Jim. One of his favorite memories is taking Jim out for Culver’s shortly after acquiring the truck. Jim, sitting shotgun, wanted to make sure Jacob could handle a stick shift and wasn’t going to be too soft on the P’up. After grabbing their burgers, they sat in the parking lot, reminiscing about the good old days before heading back. It was a quiet, unassuming drive, but it turned out to be the last time Jim got to ride in the truck that had been his companion for so many years.

Now, Jacob sees himself as the truck’s caretaker, honoring Jim’s legacy by using it the way Jim intended.

“He wouldn’t want it to sit in a garage collecting dust,” Jacob says. “He’d want it to be out there working.”

What’s Next for the P’up?

Jacob has no plans to let this truck go. He knows it’s more than just a vehicle—it’s part of his life story now. He’ll keep using it for the odd jobs, the occasional scrap run, and of course, car meets and shows. While people might suggest lowering it, adding a turbo, or customizing it in some other way, Jacob just shrugs.

“Frankly, the only thing Jim would have wanted is for it to be used like a truck and put to work like a truck,” Jacob says.

The Ultimate Diesel Time Capsule

Jacob Gausmann’s Isuzu P’up might not win any drag races, but it’s a champion in its own right—a time capsule of 1980s practicality, engineering, and good old-fashioned storytelling. It’s rare to see a truck like this, even rarer to find one in such pristine, original condition. But the best part? Jacob isn’t treating it like a museum piece. This P’up works, and it works hard, just like Jim wanted.

As long as Jacob has it, this little diesel will keep doing what it’s always done—reliably rolling down the road, hauling what needs hauling, and proving that sometimes, simple really is better.

PHOTOS BY LEAH GAUSMANN