Cummins-Swapped Bronco Breaks All the Rules

Our favorite question to ask owners of killer diesel machines is why they built them. What drove them to invest so much time and money into creating such a unique vehicle? Most of the time, truck builders have stories that date back decades as to how they got so far along in their diesel journey. When we asked Chelsey Hennig of Barrie, Ontario, Canada, this very question regarding her 1986 Ford Bronco, she fired back with an impressive response.

“I never really have a straightforward answer for that question,” Chelsey admits. “I just wanted something cool that my fiancé, Cory Dixon, and I could Cummins swap together. We looked at Jeeps, Blazers, OBS F-150s, and even International Scouts (still on my wish list). At one point, I even considered building my dad’s Gen 1 Raptor, which I was heavily leaning toward, until a late-night scroll session rewarded me with a Bronco that we ended up pulling the trigger on.”

Luckily for Chelsey, she had a secret weapon tucked up her sleeve. Cory owns and operates Delta Speed Shop, so together, the two would be able to join forces to build the truck of her dreams. “Of course, we knocked out the Cummins swap first,” Chelsey says. They were stoked to score a 1998 3.9L that had seen much better days. “We picked up this engine in margarine containers and milk crates,” she adds. “It had been through a rough fire, so we had no idea if it even ran or if the P-pump was still salvageable. This was a rare engine to find—especially here in Canada. It was worth a shot. Those who have these engines tend to hoard them where we’re at, but we found one, even though it looked like a piece of burnt toast.”

With determination in their hearts, Chelsey and Cory were able to bring the diesel mill back to life, and with the help of Diesel Conversion Specialists, they successfully planted it with custom engine mounts, an alternator relocation bracket, and a rear engine adapter. Cory then built a custom cross member under the engine to fit the vacuum/power steering pump from a first-gen Cummins.

Next, Chelsey and Cory got to work building a custom 4-link kit, with an assist from Precision Laser Works. Together, this team fabricated custom shock mounts to the frame, a custom cradle, tubular-style bars with Heim joints at both ends, a one-off drag link, and a set of track bars. The axles were powdercoated black, and everything else was coated with Prismatic Powders Tropical Breeze, which set the tone for the remainder of the Bronco styling. Huge 26-inch Fittipaldi Off Road wheels with 38-inch Fury MT tires were soon slapped onto the heavily upgraded chassis, right as the next phase began.

“We didn’t have to do much to the Bronco bodywork-wise, except for creating custom ‘finishing’ pieces for when the cap comes off,” Chelsey reports. “Without these caps, you can see the pinch welds, bolt holes, and weather stripping on the body—not exactly a clean look. I saw a local-ish body shop make cool pieces out of metal that go underneath the cap, but after I asked them to make a set for my Bronco, their response was rude, to say the least. That response fueled my ‘I’ll just do it myself’ fire. I scored a Bronco part in Buffalo, New York, and had Cory grab the Sawzall to cut it all apart, leaving just the outline that touches the Bronco’s body. I taught myself how to use fiberglass (thanks, YouTube) and filled in those pieces. Cliff at Parkersville Performance then finished up the bodywork, sprayed the custom pieces Ford Star White, and added bolt holes so they mount using the same spots as the Bronco cap. Out of everything we’ve done to this build, these parts are what I’m most proud of.”

Next, Doggone Leather Co. was recruited to hand-tool leather door panels and a center console lid, which add a unique feature inside of the cab. Parkersville Performance then wired up an audio system complete with DB Audio tower speakers that utilize custom stainless mounts built by Cory. From there, the interior was cleaned up with new carpeting, and the entire wiring system was reworked and tucked away.

“I’ve taken the Bronco to quite a few shows on both sides of the border, but SEMA 2024 was definitely a major highlight,” Chelsey states. “Another highlight along the way is realizing the importance of surrounding yourself with like-minded and supportive people when building a truck that reflects your own personal taste. I got plenty of hate comments and DMs saying that I ruined the Bronco and that I was an idiot. Bronco purists were punching the air and throwing tantrums on Instagram. I didn’t let it get to me because this build was for ME. At the end of the day, I put MY time and money into it, and I enjoy driving and showing my truck. Trends fade and opinions are endless, but if you’re proud of what you’ve built and it makes you happy, that’s ALL that matters!”

1986 Ford Bronco

Owner: Chelsey Hennig

Barrie, Ontario, Canada

Engine & Drivetrain

1998 3.9L Cummins

Engine built by Delta Speed Shop, Barrie, Ontario (Cory Dixon)

Stock shot peened rods

Non-intercooled pistons

Mahle H-Series bearings

ARP main studs and rod bolts

Colt Cams Big Stick Stage 3 camshaft

HD valve springs

Custom intake, stainless downpipe, and 4-inch exhaust by Delta Speed Shop

Delta Speed Shop

Delta Speed Shop Dynomite Diesel Products Stage 2 injectors

Ford ZF5 transmission

Diesel Conversion Specialists adapter plate, engine mounts,

and alternator relocation bracket

Custom transmission crossmember by Precision Laser Works, Barrie, Ontario

Barrie, Ontario

OEM Ford shifter

South Bend conversion clutch

Front Dana 60 Ford axle and rear Sterling 10.5 axle from a 2014 Ford F-250

Chassis & Suspension

OEM 1986 Ford Bronco frame

Frame modifications by Delta Speed Shop and Precision Laser Works

Custom 4-link, shock mounts on frame, cradle, and tubular-style bars

Frame, bars, tank straps, etc. powdercoated in Prismatic Powders Tropical Breeze

Tropical Breeze

Tropical Breeze Eibach front and rear springs

Carbon shocks and stabilizer

Front and rear diff covers from Elevate Suspension

OEM Bronco steering box

T-Rex Auto Parts fuel tank

Wheels, Tires & Brakes

26×16 Fittipaldi FF503 wheels

38×15.5R26 Fury MT tires

Front and rear SSBC calipers

OEM 1986 Bronco

PMF stainless flex lines and custom stainless brake lines

Body & Paint

Ford Star White paint by Cliff Bouskill of Parkersville Performance

and Justin Schenk of North Simcoe Customs

3M vinyl wrap by Wraptors North

LMC Truck OEM-style front bumper

AFT Parts LED amber side markers and LED taillights

Holley RetroBright LED headlights

BAMF Offroad rock and wheel lights

Interior

OEM Ford Eddie Bauer Edition cloth seats

Hand-tooled leather door panels and center console lid by

Doggone Leather Co., High River, Alberta, Canada

Suede headliner

LMC Truck black carpet

OEM Ford gauges and steering wheel

Pioneer and DB Audio stereo system

