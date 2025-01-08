AFTERMARKET CONUNDRUM

Ford Sues Vintage Modern for Making New Broncos Look Old

Ford Motor Company is taking legal action against Vintage Modern, a custom vehicle tuner, for modifying new Ford Broncos to resemble the iconic first-generation models from 1966–1977. Ford claims these retro-style modifications violate their trademarks and mislead consumers.

The lawsuit, filed on Oct. 31, 2024, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, accuses Vintage Modern of unfairly cashing in on the Bronco’s legendary brand while creating confusion about the vehicles’ origins. Ford says it’s about more than just branding—it’s about protecting customer safety and the reputation of their hard-earned legacy.

Vintage Modern, previously known as Vintage Broncos, specializes in transforming sixth-generation Broncos. They replace the modern SUV’s body panels with retro-styled ones to mimic the classic look of the early Broncos. These rebuilt vehicles maintain modern features like anti-lock brakes, air conditioning, rearview cameras, and smartphone integration, along with powertrain options such as a 5.0-liter V-8, 2.3-liter EcoBoost, or even an electric drivetrain. Prices for these “modern classics” start at a hefty $169,000.

While Vintage Modern states on its website that it isn’t affiliated with Ford, the automaker isn’t convinced. Ford’s lawsuit raises concerns about consumer confusion and whether these reworked Broncos meet the same safety standards as factory-produced vehicles, including essential systems like airbags.

Ford’s actions highlight a growing trend where car manufacturers are cracking down on aftermarket modifications that replicate iconic designs. Ford recently stopped YouTuber TJ Hunt from producing a Mustang body kit that looked like the ultra-premium Mustang GTD. Porsche has also taken legal steps against companies like Singer Vehicle Design for creating reimagined versions of its classic cars without authorization.

Chau Nguyen, CEO of Vintage Modern, disagrees with Ford’s claims. He argues that the company’s work is part of the aftermarket tradition, which has been modifying vehicles for decades. Nguyen says his team is dedicated to delivering high-quality, retro-inspired Broncos that blend nostalgia with modern performance and safety.

Despite Nguyen’s defense, the lawsuit could set a precedent for how far aftermarket companies can go in redesigning vehicles to look like classics without crossing the line into trademark infringement.

This case could have significant implications for the automotive customization world. At its core, it’s a battle between preserving creativity in the aftermarket industry and protecting the intellectual property of big automakers. The outcome might influence how much freedom tuners have to modify cars while staying on the right side of the law.

For now, enthusiasts and industry players are keeping a close eye on this legal clash. Whatever the outcome, it’s clear that the debate over classic car recreations and trademark rights is heating up.