The Mega Trucks are Here!

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show brings new trends every year, and 2018 was no exception. In the past there have been years where swaps dominated, while other years were the year of the Ford, or the year of the rat rod. While there are literally all types of lifted, lowered, modified, utility, and swap vehicles at SEMA, there’s always something new.

For years, we’ve watched as trucks have gotten higher and higher, as for a while it seemed to be a competition to who could build the highest bolt-on lift kit using factory suspension parts. 2018 broke the mold, as we saw a number of trucks show up with completely custom fabricated suspensions, and some that were even taller than monster trucks! Even those with kits were now using coil-overs, and we saw more flexed-out trucks than we have ever seen.

Of course, there was the usual smorgasbord of diesel-motivated trucks and cars, including some pretty neat swaps. The clean 2.8L Cummins seemed to be the engine of choice, as the 160-hp engine motivated everything from trucks, to SUVs, to a pretty cool-looking older Jaguar. There was also the Wild “Big Willy” Jeep, a classic Army Jeep that has been oversized by 164%, making it more the size of a Super Duty.

As a counterpoint to the 2.8L, we also saw a number of old-school 5.9L Cummins 12-valve-swapped trucks, including a number of pretty wild Power Wagons. Most of these engines had performance modifications that led to double or triple the factory horsepower, as these engines are just all-too-easy to modify.

In the yearly competition of “Who has the hottest new truck,” Ford again led the charge, with a number of modified F250 and F350s, although the L5P GM pickups have definitely made a surge. If you’re a fan of Ram, not to worry, there were plenty of those to drool over too.

With 2018 in the books, we can honestly say we’re glad to see the variety of extreme and usable trucks that showed up to the show. Off-Road vehicles were extremely capable (some even had rear steer) while the 2.8L swaps killed on mileage and capability. The swaps were packing some power, and the newest rides featured welders, flatbeds, and extreme 4×4 (or 6×6 in a couple cases!) capability. Want to modify your diesel? There are more great options than ever.

TRUCKS OF SEMA

With the 2021 SEMA Show just around the corner, we thought we'd share some of our favorites from a past SEMA Show. This is our annual "Trucks Of SEMA", from 2018.