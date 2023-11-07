This gussied up DT466C is from the late 1980s. This would be either a 185 or 210 hp engine at 2600 rpm with a Bosch MW inline pump. A production engine wouldn’t have all the fancy blue Navistar paint and chrome.
Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Legend! That’s a powerful word that might be used a little to too often these days. When it comes to the DT466 diesel, though, it fits. Especially when you consider it came from users in the field before International’s marketing department got hold of it. The DT466 legend crosses into the industrial, agricultural and truck realms, but it was the medium-duty truck world where it made the biggest impact.

Development of the International Harvester 300 and 400 series engines started in   1967. The prime mover for the project was the VP of the Construction Equipment Division of International Harvester, Bill Wallace, who saw a need for a new line of in-house designed and built engines. The Construction Equipment Division had it’s own engine section and that put them a little at odds with International’s main engine plant in Indianapolis. Reportedly, Wallace had an uphill struggle to get money allocated for the program but lobbied hard and eventually succeeded by expanding the idea to cover the other IH divisions, many of which very much needed a diesel upgrade.

This gussied up DT466C is from the late 1980s. This would be either a 185 or 210 hp engine at 2600 rpm with a Bosch MW inline pump. A production engine wouldn’t have all the fancy blue Navistar paint and chrome.

The 300 and 400 lines are inexorably locked together, since they shared the same basic architecture, many parts and were built on the same tooling. The 300 line was more compact than the 400’s and shared a common bore of 3.875. It included the D312 (4.410-in stroke) and the D (Diesel, naturally aspirated) and DT (Diesel, Turbo) 360 (5.085-in stroke) diesels. The 400 line shared a 4.30-in bore and included the D and DT414 (4.75-in stroke), D and DT436 (5.00-in stroke) and the D and DT466 (5.35-in stroke). While the DT360 is a legend in its own right, we’ll save the details for another time.

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter
The ag and industrial engines were most often seen with high mounted turbos, while trucks most often had low mounted turbos. In this view, the water-to-oil oil cooler is visible along with the dual oil filters. This type of cooler was an important part of engine longevity because it not only cooled the oil but it warmed it as well. Getting the oil up to an optimal operating temperature quickly maintains good lube flow and avoids oil filter bypass. Given the date of this image, this engine is most likely related to the introduction of the DT466 into the IH 4366 four-wheel drive tractor. In early literature, these engines are often referred to as the “Turbotorque” engine.

Design features of the 300 and 400 series engines included grey iron blocks set up for plateau-honed wet sleeves of cast iron with a high chrome content. Plateau honing was relatively new for 1971 but added a lot to the durability and longevity, plus ensured a rapid break-in. The induction-hardened, forged steel crankshafts were supported by seven main bearings. They were direct-injected, looking ahead to the ever-increasing limits being placed on smoke and emissions. They were thoroughly modern and built on new tooling in the Melrose Park, Illinois, plant that was the home of the Construction Equipment Division. When they came on the market, it was an, “in your FACE” moment from International to the diesel engine manufacturing market.

The exact build date of this DT466C display engine in the National Automotive and Truck Museum in Auburn, Indiana, isn’t known, nor it’s application. What’s interesting is that it mounts a P-pump. The typical DT466C of the early ‘80s was rated at 210 hp at 2600 rpm and ran up to 18.5 PSI boost at full power, but in truck applications, the Bosch MW pump was the usual fare. We aren’t clear on other applications, so this could well be a construction or ag application.

By the time the engines started production in 1971, the initial plan was for the 300 line and the 414 and 436 to be used mainly in the ag division, tractors and combines. The 466 was held back mostly for construction equipment, though that would soon change. Both naturally aspirated and turbo engines were offered, but Tom Lisak, who started as a Test Engineer on the 300/400 program and was later a Project Engineer, says the NA engines attracted little attention beyond the tractor market and very few were built.

Plans for the DT466 soon turned to the truck market and after a $500,000 tooling investment, it became an option for the Fleetstar, starting with January 1975 production. Later in the year, it became available in the Cargostar (COE) and Paystar. The DT466 was added to the Loadstar options list in the summer of 1976 as a premium upgrade over the naturally aspirated D150, D170 and D190 9.0L V8 diesels. The DT466 was more powerful, economical and reliable than the big V8 diesels and it could be overhauled in chassis.

Where is your art culture ration for the day. This artwork from International Harvester depicts two elements of their success and those two help the spun-off Navistar International company to survive and thrive. The DT466 and International medium-duty S-Series truck were an unbeatable combination.

The medium-duty market had been evolving towards diesels but the “just-right” engine had not yet been offered to make much of a stir. International had been offering a range of in house diesels over the years, like the D301, D358, DV462 and DV550 (later known as the 9.0L after some updates). Others came from outside, including Perkins, Cat, Cummins and Detroit Diesel engines. The idea of offering a premium wet-sleeved turbo-diesel in a medium duty line that could be overhauled in-chassis like a heavy-duty truck was a new one and IH hit paydirt with it. The DT466 soon became the engine to beat in the medium-duty arena.

This is what the power and torque graph looked like for a 1974 era DT466 engine used in construction equipment. This engine was rated for 210 hp at 2800 rpm and 468 lbs-ft at 1900 rpm up to 10,000 feet. Compression ratio was 15.5:1 and the engine weighed in at 1,477 lbs. An AMBAC 100 pump was used with a TO4 turbo.

Going back to tractors, the 414 and 436 found immediate homes in the International tractor lines. The D414 debuted in the 1971 966 tractor. The DT414 debuted in the 1066, while the DT436 appeared in the 1466 and the 4166 four-wheel drive. The DT466 first appeared in the 1973 4366 four-wheel drive tractor, a co-development of IH and Steiger. All three of these engines had a history of stellar service in the IH tractor lines, even a little past when the ag side of IH was sold off and became Case IH. International Harvester was broken up into it’s component parts, with the truck and engine sections becoming Navistar International.

The DT466 had a large number of upgrades before it evolved completely away from mechanical injection in 1997. There were so many designations and power ratings that we’d need half the magazine to cover them all, so we’ll stick to the most common. The original DT466 iteration was built in 1977 and had a AMBAC Model 100 rotary pump. The two common ratings were 185 and 210 hp in trucks. When the DT466B appeared in 1977, the earlier engine became the DT466A by default.

By 1987, a 40-stated DTA466C could be rated at 240 hp at 2400 and 609 lbs-ft at 1600. This engine used a Bosch MW pump and a TO4 turbo. Water pump flow was bumped up to 83 GPM vs 72 GPM on the earlier engines.

The DT466B emerged with some internal changes. One of them was a revised ring pack to reduce oil consumption using average quality oils. The compression ratio was bumped from 15.5:1 to 16.3:1 in the process, which was useful in cold starts for truck applications. Wider main and rod bearings were also added. Emissions controls entered the fray and the DTI466B (the “I” for intercooled) emissions-certified engines for California 466B used an air to water intercooler. The DT466B and DTI466B still used the AMBAC 100 pump and the number of ratings expanded to span 160-210 hp.

“The DT466 was the right engine at the right time”

In 1982, the DT466C was introduced. There were numerous small internal updates including larger diameter lifters and a higher-flow lubrication system. The injection pump changed to a Bosch MW inline and both turbo and turbo intercooled engines were offered. Two intercooled engines were offered in this line, the new air to air (DTA466C) and the precious DTI466C air to water system.

The original DT466 family underwent a major transformation for 1993 after several years of development. DT466PLN (NGD) was a major redo of the line. “NGD” stood for New Generation Diesel. The “PLN” in the designation stood for “Pump Line Nozzle,” which is a fancy, more technically correct name for a mechanically injected engine. Why the need to designate that? A new electro-hydraulic fuel injection system was about to debut.

Where is your art culture ration for the day. This artwork from International Harvester depicts two elements of their success and those two help the spun-off Navistar International company to survive and thrive. The DT466 and International medium-duty S-Series truck were an unbeatable combination.

The NGD PLN engines had a high mounted pump and a cast, squared off valve cover with notches for the injectors. They used either a Bosch P3000 or P7100 inline injection pump. In this era, 1994 specifically, the DT466 mechanically injected family would see the highest rated output of 275 hp and 800 lbs-ft. The NGD update was accompanied by a smaller DT408 variant (4.301×4.680-inch bore and stroke) that replaced the DT360 and a larger I530 version (530ci, 4.59×5.35-inch bore and stroke) was added. All three engines were almost indistinguishable visually from each other. The new engines were mechanical initially but were mostly phased out by 1995. There were small numbers of PLN engines as late as 1997. What replaced them?

Emissions standards hit the diesel industry very hard in the late ‘90s. Navistar International had earlier joined forces with Cat to develop HEUI… Hydraulic Electric Unit Injectors- made most famous in the Navistar/Ford Power Strokes. As a result, in May of 1995, the DT466E was introduced, complete with a new head and HEUI, plus all the applicable NGD evolutions. In 2004, the G2 “Generation 2” injection system debuted, which was an improved and updated HEUI system. These morphed into the Maxx Force engines in 2006, but we aren’t going that far in this story.

The DT466E had a HEUI injection system similar to that used on the Ford Power Stroke engine. The lower end featured all the upgrades introduced for the DT466P mechanically injected engines, but the front cover and head were new. Common output ranged from about 195 hp up to 250 hp. Later Maxx Forces engines would reach 300 hp.

The 300 and 400 Series, the DT466 in particular were solid engines. When introduced, they weren’t so far ahead of the technology curve to be glitchy but they were leaps ahead of the many legacy, old-school diesels still on the market. As a result, they started earning street cred immediately. More than anything, it was timing. The DT466 was the right engine at the right time. That it was so long lived, adaptable and upgradable gave it serious legs in the market and that’s why it’s descendants are still in production and so many DT466s are still earning their keep today.

SOURCES

NATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE AND TRUCK MUSEUM
NATMUS.ORG

NAVISTAR
NAVISTAR.COM

SOUTHLAND INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS LTD.
SOUTHLANDIT.COM

You May Also Like

Everyday Show Truck

A SEMA truck that actually performs the way it should? Say it ain’t so! Yes, fortunately not all vehicle builds you see at the iconic Las Vegas automotive trade show are strictly built for…

Haters Gonna Hate: After Hours Bikes’ Diesel-Powered Hater 3

Before the turn of this century, fitting a diesel motor onto the frame of a motorcycle was rarely attempted because of the engine’s poor power-to-weight ratio, a motorcycle’s need for…
DW MPD

MPD Dyno Day on the West Coast

It’s one of the most basic questions in hot rodding: “How much power does she make?” To answer that age-old question, Miller Performance Diesel hosted a dyno day at…
TREE

A Surprisingly Simple, 700+ HP OBS Ford

Budget-minded drag racers have always had a knack for getting the most out of readily available engines with reasonable performance potential. And savvy gearheads have always had ways…