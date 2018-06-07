S300 Replacement Turbo
S300 Replacement Turbo For The 2007.5-2018 6.7L Cummins 

Direct Replacement, In Every Sense Of The Word

If you were forced to replace a major component on your truck due to premature failure would you give the same exact part another chance, or would you want a more reliable solution? Now picture an aftermarket alternative that’s more reliable, more affordable and that also comes with a guaranteed performance gain. Welcome to our permanent fix for Holset VGT failure: a drop-in, stock replacement fixed geometry turbo for the ’07.5-’18 6.7L Cummins. 

Direct, drop-in replacement (no exhaust manifold, downpipe, air intake, or intercooler pipe changes required)

Simple, fixed geometry design (no actuator to fail or vanes to seize up) Proven S300 platform

Less drive pressure makes life easier for both the turbo and the engine (namely the head gasket)

Reduced EGT Higher boost potential Support for higher horsepower (up to 600 hp)

Minimal sacrifice in low-rpm torque and spool up

No more coolant supply (one less job for the cooling system to perform)

Learn more: https://www.smedingdiesel.com

