Ram Recalls 306,000 Cummins-Powered ’21-’23 Trucks

On February 15, Stellantis, parent company of the Ram brand, issued a recall for 306,165 2500, 3500 and chassis cab trucks, ranging in model year from 2021 to 2023. The recall stems from the automaker discovering that the intake heater grid relay on certain vehicles may exhibit overheating. In rare cases, the condition could pose a potential fire risk. However, despite the minimal fire risk Stellantis is asking owners of these models not to park their trucks indoors. The company expects to begin notifying affected customers in March. The fix will entail a replacement electrical connector within the grid heater system.