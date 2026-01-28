How a Duramax Reached 3,000 Horsepower

Cody Hawk breaks the 3000HP Dmax club

In a landmark achievement for the diesel performance world, Cody Hawk of Hawk Performance Diesel has sent a Duramax-powered truck above the 3,000 whp mark. Cracking off a 3,140 hp lick at Blessed Performance’s event a few months ago set a record for the Duramax platform. This level of output was previously uncharted territory until now.

This feat represents far more than just a big number on a dyno printout. The stock Duramax V8, a 6.6L common-rail turbocharged engine originally designed for heavy-duty pickup duty with factory outputs typically in the 250-to-550 hp range, has always had an enthusiastic aftermarket following but has rarely been pushed to these extreme limits. Achieving over six times the factory output demands meticulous engineering, die-hard component reliability, and a deep understanding of diesel combustion dynamics.

Hawk’s build utilized a deck-plated Duramax foundation assembled with a stock block bored to a stock stroke 7.1L, Dynomite Diesel injectors, Exergy Alpha pumps, a Diesel Addiction cam, and a Wagler top-mount water-to-air system as well. No Limit two-piece billet LB7 heads (only a couple are known to be in existence) were also thrown into the mix.

Dominic Ferrante kept the keyboard in check while using the factory LB7 computer. This truck also sports a Schotty Fabrication chassis and Shocker fittings that don’t drip thanks in part to the AN line plumbing. Each of these elements was essential to not only make peak power but also to sustain that power safely on a chassis dyno, which is the real proving ground for serious high-horsepower builds.

Reaching the 3,000 hp level on a Duramax is an absolute feat of determination and innovation for the platform. This breakthrough underscores how far diesel technology and aftermarket innovation have come, and it sets a new benchmark for builders and competitors across the whole 8-cylinder diesel platform.

For the broader diesel community, Hawk’s accomplishment is inspiring, proving that with the right combination of vision, parts, and expertise, even platforms once considered limited can be transformed into record-chasing contenders. As diesel enthusiasts digest this accomplishment, the industry now eagerly anticipates what the next frontier of high-horsepower diesel performance will be.