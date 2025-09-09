2014 Ram 2500 & 3500: Power Meets Comfort

2014 Ram Heavy Duty, Better Than Ever

The introduction of the new Ram 1500 with the V-6 EcoDiesel earlier this year was exciting news for all. The introduction of a diesel engine to the half-ton could turn what would have been just a ho-hum, second year, mid-cycle refreshed truck into an industry best, and ﬁrst-in-class truck. The newest Ram diesel was well worth the wait, but it did distract from the improvements that were also going on in the Ram Heavy Duty trucks. Here’s a look at the improvements in the Ram HD rigs for 2014 and some of the major upgrades from last year that these new upgrades build on.

The ﬁrst of the new upgrades that really stand out on performance, but are tucked under the body and remain unseen by most, are suspension upgrades. The Ram 2500 has an all-new, ﬁve-link coil suspension with optional air suspension. The Ram 3500 now has an optional sup- plemental air bag suspension that works with the leaf spring rear suspension. Both of these setups auto-adjust ride height depending on trailer weight and tongue weight to keep the ride and tow on an even keel. As load is added or removed, the system raises or lowers the truck’s back end as needed.

Not only do these trucks have hauling and towing capacity, they also ride better too. Heavy-duty trucks generally have suspension equipped for constant, heavy payloads. Ram states that the “Ram 2500 takes lessons learned from the Ram 1500 and adds an all-new, segment exclusive ﬁve-link coil rear suspension system for best-in-class ride and handling and new optional rear air suspension system.”

They further point out that “the exclu- sive ﬁve-link coil design provides better articulation over obstacles than a leaf spring system, and the robust coil springs are more than up to the task of handling the loads required of a Heavy Duty Ram 2500.”

While the Ram 3500 rear suspension doesn’t offer the same level of ride quality as the new Ram 2500, it can haul and tow much more. The rear Hotchkis leaf spring system remains the same on the Ram 3500, but will now “offer a supplemental air suspension system on SRW and DRW applications.”

The factory points out that by adding supplemental air bags to the rear suspen- sion, they were “able to soften the leaf springs, allowing for more unladed sus- pension movement” and provide a better unladed ride. However, when load is increased in the bed and/or the trailer hitch, “the air suspension automatically ﬁlls the rear air bags to level the truck to improve stability and ride quality.”

The front suspension is “an advanced three-link front suspension to ensure roll stiffness. Greater roll stiffness, also known as body roll, is an important characteristic in taller vehicles and especially trucks with heavy payloads.”

In addition, the 2014 Ram 2500 now comes from the factory with a bed and frame that are gooseneck and ﬁfth-wheel-hitch capable. Ram offers a “hitch ’n’ go” towing prep package and an in-box connection junction. In addition, a Class 4 and 5 receiver hitch with a four- and seven-pin connector on the bumper is standard.

As with last year, peak power of 850 lb/ft of torque and 385 hp with 6.7-liter Cummins is avail- able on the 3500, with the upgraded Aisin six- speed automatic. This new transmission is capable of running a PTO. The 2500 is rated only slightly less and is a towing brute in its class too.

Earlier this year we did some towing with the Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks. We can say that in our humble opinion, the new Ram rode better than ever empty and could tow all that we could hitch to them, within the manufacturer’s recom- mended limits, with ease. Last year, we really enjoyed the advanced three-link front suspension on the 1-ton (3500) trucks. This year, we can say that the supplemental air bag rear system is the perfect complement and really rounds out the package and improves the ride. Yes, unloaded, the 3500 is not as smooth as the 2500, but they’re the smoothest-riding Ram trucks yet that can tow an honest 30,000 lbs. DW

Ram Heavy Duty trucks continue as tow rating standouts for the 2014 model year.

Best in class ratings are as follows:

•Towing – Up to 30,000 pounds with Ram 3500

•Towing – Up to 17,970 pounds with Ram 2500

•Payload – Up to 7,320 pounds with Ram 3500

•Capacity – Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) of 37,600 pounds with Ram 3500