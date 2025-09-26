1,500-HP Dodge Ram: Diesel Drag Racing Dominance

Jarid Vollmer’s 1,500-hp, 8-second Dodge Diesel

One of the most dominant trucks in diesel drag racing has been Jarid Vollmer’s ’07 Dodge Ram 2500, which was designed to compete in the 4,500-pound Pro Street class. In addition to back-to-back NHRDA World Championships in 2014 and 2015, Jarid also holds the current E.T. record of 8.51 at 160.52 mph. Jarid’s Dodge has dipped into the 5.40s in the eighth-mile, and also has timed the quickest 60-foot we’ve ever heard of, at 1.30 seconds. With so many accomplishments, we were eager to get a look under the hood of Jarid’s Ram, and see what makes it so fast.

SUCCESS

A big part of why Jarid has been so suc- cessful is that he’s stuck with the same combination since he built the truck back in 2011. The Dodge has always been a light- weight two-wheel drive shortbed, with a rear tube chassis and 4-link suspension. The engine has also remained a single- turbo common-rail Cummins with nitrous over the years, although it’s been reﬁned and upgraded during that time.

5.9L CUMMINS

The ’07 Dodge’s current setup consists of a 5.9L Cummins block, that has been filled with a stock crank, Carrillo rods, and factory pistons. A Diesel Pros camshaft bumps the valves on a Mountain High Per- formance 24-valve cylinder head, which has had the intake shelf milled off, and has been fitted with a Hellmann Performance side-draft intake. ARP 425 head studs keep the head secured and the coolant and oil separate.

Perhaps the most overbuilt part of the truck is the fuel system, which has been designed to allow the Cummins to reach its maximum potential. From the tank, twin AirDog 200gph lift pumps feed two Motorsport Diesel CP3 pumps, which in turn send fuel to Dynomite Diesel Performance injectors. The injectors are one thing that’s been upgraded over the years, as Jarid credits DDP with the truck’s latest jump from 1,368 rear-wheel horsepower, to more than 1,500 hp. Since Jarid works as an engineer at Bully Dog, he performs the custom tuning of the engine himself.

In contrast to the fuel setup, the turbo and supporting hardware is fairly simple. A 75mm S400 from Fleece Performance Engineering is mounted on a wastegated Steed Speed manifold, which regulates boost to 45 psi. From the turbo, pressure is then sent into the engine via a BD Diesel Per- formance intercooler. The turbo is fed through a ram-air system, which draws air from the headlight bucket.

RACE ONLY TRANS

After mowing through dozens of Dodge transmissions, Jarid recently stepped up to a race-only unit. Manufactured by B&J, the manual transmission uses a planetary gear system allowing no down- time between shifts. Instead of a clutch, a torque converter drive from Quick Drive LLC was incorporated, along with a lock- up converter from Neal Chance Racing. The new transmission is not only reliable, but it also dropped the truck’s elapsed times from high 8s to mid 8s in the quar- ter mile.

BACK-HALFED

The rear frame of the truck is built out of square tubing and was welded up by Jarid himself. The suspension is a 4-link design that uses Afco shocks and springs, while the rearend is an impressively strong Mark Williams 9-inch. The front suspen- sion also received the full race treatment, with double adjustable QA1 shocks and custom Afco springs.

After a ﬁve-year effort, Jarid has been able to drop his truck’s elapsed time from mid 11s to mid 8s and become one of the top Pro Street trucks in the country. With its upgraded transmission and improved suspension, the Dodge has run right to the limits of the NHRA’s current speed and weight requirements, prompting a new sub-8.50 rule. With the 2016 race season just starting, we can’t wait to see what Jarid and his Dodge will accomplish this year. DW