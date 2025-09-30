Ford 6.7L Owner Buyer’s Guide

Keeping the Power Stroke Guys in Mind This Holiday Season

Keeping the Power Stroke guys in mind, we’ve decided to skew our buyer’s guide for this platform to the 2011-2016 “steel body” trucks that we all know and love. With this generation of 6.7L PS, there have been a ton of little bugs in the beginning of it being available to the public, whether it’s a cracked lower charge pipe, a cracked piston from the DEF system overloading the #6 cylinder, or the coolant system helping your transmission overheat. Don’t fret. We’ve got you covered on some well-known quality parts for the Ford lover in your life this holiday season!

S&S Ford 6.7L CP4 to DCR Conversion – 2011-2025 Power Stroke

Owners of Ford 6.7L Power Stroke engines from model years 2011 to 2025 should consider upgrading to the S&S Diesel CP4 to DCR pump conversion kit to address the well-documented reliability issues associated with the factory-installed Bosch CP4 high-pressure fuel pump. The CP4 pump has a reputation for sudden failures that can lead to catastrophic engine damage and fuel system contamination, often resulting in repair costs exceeding $10,000. The S&S DCR pump conversion kit replaces the CP4 with a more robust, two-piston DCR pump co-developed by S&S Diesel Motorsport and PurePower Technologies. This plug-and-play solution requires no ECU calibration and offers OE fit and function. The DCR pump features patented Eccentric Drive pumping technology, pressure-lubricated cam and bushings, and corrosion-resistant components, making it compatible with biofuels and low-lubricity fuels. With a 25% increase in fuel delivery over the CP4, the DCR pump not only enhances reliability but also supports better engine performance. By proactively replacing the CP4 with the S&S DCR pump, truck owners can avoid unexpected breakdowns and costly repairs, ensuring their vehicles remain dependable for daily use and demanding applications.

Upgrade your Ford Super Duty truck with the S&S Ford 6.7L CP4 to DCR conversion today!

SPE 6.7L Power Stroke Low-Temp, High-Flow Thermostat

These thermostats will work on 2011-2016 trucks but will not drop transmission temps. If you are having high transmission temp issues with a 2011-2016, you need to look at the secondary cooling system.

Are you seeing uncomfortably high oil temperatures during normal driving or towing? Does your 2017+ Power Stroke seem to have high transmission temperatures? There’s finally an engineered solution for those high fluid temps on your 6.7L Power Stroke!

After extensive testing and consideration of the 6.7L Power Stroke application, SPE has engineered a thermostat to combat high fluid temperatures.

The OEM thermostat opens at 194/201°F, whereas the SPE low-temp, high-flow thermostat opens at 175/180°F. That’s a significant decrease in temps—a 19-21-degree difference!

Upper Coolant Pipe for 2011-2016 Ford Power Stroke 6.7L

The aluminum S&B upper coolant pipe (radiator pipe) for the Ford Power Stroke 6.7L features billet ends, silicone couplers, mandrel-bent pipe, and connects using stainless steel hose clamps with a sealing liner. These are significant improvements over the factory plastic pipe, which is prone to cracking, leaking, and failure.

MPD Intercooler Pipe Kit 2015-2016 Ford Power Stroke 6.7L

The Maryland Performance Diesel (MPD) intercooler piping kit is the crown jewel of intercooler pipes for your 2015-2016 Ford 6.7L Power Stroke. This kit features a CNC-machined billet aluminum intake plenum with an integrated MAP sensor port, mandrel-bent 304 stainless steel hot and cold side intercooler pipes, and a full 4-inch aluminum air intake with a billet MAF flange and filter, as well as all the necessary boots, clamps, and hardware for a complete installation. Available in raw or a black powdercoat finish.

Turbo Time Performance Stage 2 Predator GXR-64

This innovative Stage 2 Predator GXR-64 drop-in turbo upgrade is designed to increase exhaust flow with a larger, higher-flow 10-blade turbine, efficiently producing higher CFM volume, and aiding in better powerband production. It offers drop-in fitment and is excellent for street and towing with minimal tune. This kit also reduces drive pressure for low-end and mid-range with stronger exhaust braking!

This package aids in cooler air induction while maintaining consistent boost and quick spool response. Help your truck burn fuel more efficiently while lowering EGTs and supporting higher horsepower and torque—all while reducing turbo bark. This is hands down the best drop-in Stage 2 turbo out there for street performance and towing support. Built on authentic Garrett/FOMOCO brand platforms for the best quality and reliability!