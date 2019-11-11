DWI’s Social Media Strategy: What Can I Post On Facebook?

Get the most out of your social media efforts by making sure you’re posting the right content. Don’t know what that is? Don’t worry— we’ve got you covered. Check out 10 different ideas of great things to post on Facebook.
- Text. The most obvious option is posting just a few sentences, with nothing else. But here’s why you shouldn’t do that— social media posts that also have pictures get up to ten times more engagement. So, unless you need to post a last-minute update, try to always include images in your posts.
- Photos. Including a simple photo along with your post catches your audience’s attention and it gives your brand a more cohesive and professional look. These images don’t need to be complicated— they can be an easy ‘We’re Hiring’ graphic, a behind-the-scenes peek or a quick snapshot of an incoming product. But make sure some kind of text accompanies the photo, and make sure it’s engaging and informative (more on how to do that next time!).
- Albums. Posting an album is a great way to share something that’s more in-depth, whether it’s an event, before-and-afters or new products. Though it’s more time-consuming for you, creating and posting albums is a great way to get your audience engaged and invested in your brand.
- Videos. The strategy for posting videos on Facebook is similar to Instagram’s strategy— use it for longer behind-the-scenes looks or to show off the speed of your newest builds.
- Facebook Live. Host live videos on your page with this feature— it would be perfect for hosting a live Q & A or show off your presence at an event.
Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash