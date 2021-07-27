Golden State Dieselfest - Diesel World

Dyno, Drags and a Massive Show ‘n Shine on the West Coast

It’s event season, and folks have had a long year to prepare their rides for the dyno or track once again. It should be no surprise that when Diesel World partnered up with Sacramento Raceway and Street Trucks, the resulting Golden State Dieselfest netted a huge turnout, as tons of diesel nuts and truck/racing enthusiasts in general were more than ready to show off their rides. The Dieselfest had literally everything for the diesel enthusiast, including hundreds of trucks at the Street Trucks Show Off Series show n’ shine, the Northwest Dyno Circuit’s killer Superflow dyno, and of course Sacramento Raceway’s awesome dragstrip. There was even prize money to be had, as the Holeshot Diesel Series was there to pay out some cash in the Pro Street, 6.70, 7.70, and E.T. Bracket classes.

In past years these California events have been largely Cummins dominated, although this year the Duramax contingent made a definite show of force. We saw some cool swaps as well as fast race trucks, and of course plenty of iron in the show n shine. Speaking of the car and truck show, we saw more cars than ever before, with Dustin Hamm bringing his Pro Street Camaro, Nate Wilson showing off his Cummins-powered Lincoln, and Brian Ronsonet even bringing out his Baja-inspired Mercedes!

Between the show and drag races, spectators could check out the food trucks, manufacturers midway, and dyno area. A number of trucks broke the 800hp mark, with Duramax-powered GMs leading the horsepower charge. In Pro Street, the win would go to California’s Rick Fletes in his Duramax-powered Chevelle, while the 6.70 win went to Cummins power with Travis Turner’s Dodge. Spencer Schultz from Wilder, ID kept up with the trend in 7.70 running a 7.92 in his ‘07 Dodge, while ET Bracket saw a number of serious competitors but it was an (ouch) gas truck coming out on top with Chris Swenson in his ‘02 Escalade. Once the races were over, the kings of the show and strip were crowned, it was time to go home, with the knowledge that diesel performance is still alive and well all across the country…starting on the West Coast!

Thanks To The Event Sponsors!

Thanks To The Event Sponsors!

We want to give a huge shoutout to all the event sponsors that helped this event happen.

Raybestos Powertrain

Dyno Sponsor

Atturo Tires

Official Tire

Belltech

Awards Sponsor

Banks Power

Burnout Box Sponsor

Pure Addiction Diesel

Performance Dyno Strappers

Black Smoke Mafia

These Guys Helped with EVERYTHING

Check Out

The Live Streams on our Facebook Page (@dieselworldmag)