2019 Morgan Primm Memorial Fall Truck Brawl

Dyno, Dirt Drags, Truck Pulls, Burnouts—and Never a Dull Moment

Any time there’s an event being held with truck pulls, dirt drags, a proven chassis dyno, and a show ‘n shine all in one location, count us in. That was precisely the case at the Morgan Primm Memorial Fall Truck Brawl held in Petersburg, Illinois. The day-long diesel affair serves as a way to remember the late Morgan Primm, an influential Blue Oval innovator, and bring the region’s strongest-running trucks, no matter the brand. For 2019, nearly $12,000 in payouts were on the line, eight truck and tractor classes were slated to hook to the sled, and 20 big name sponsors kicked in prizes, money, and/or manpower (there were 68 volunteers, to be exact).

Although the weather forecast looked like rain was a forgone conclusion, on the day of the event most of the precipitation held off long enough to get the dirt drags in the books, pull off the dyno competition, hold the show ‘n shine, and squeeze in three pulling classes before the sky opened up. Someone was definitely watching over this one… But despite the early finale, it was a solid day of action, with a few trucks laying down four-digit horsepower on the dyno, a host of clean trucks to vote for in the show ‘n shine, and 2019 U.C.C. Qualifier Matt Greger even stopping by to mix things up in the dirt drags.