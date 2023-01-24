New Look, More Power, Enhanced Towing Technology

Since 2011, General Motors’ HD line of trucks has been tough to beat. Powerful Duramax V-8’s in the LML and L5P, robust Allison transmissions in the six-speed 1000 and the GM-built 10-speed 10L1000, a solid chassis design that includes a fully boxed frame, a heavy-duty independent front suspension system, and a towing experience that matches or bests each of its crosstown rivals has given Chevrolet and GMC fans much to be proud of. For 2024 models, the General aims to drive its HD trucks one step closer to perfection.

With its first major redesign since 2017, GM is adding a slew of towing-assist technology, a new front face, and is introducing two high-end trim levels it anticipates will sell well. Of course, the General is also bumping up the Duramax’s power figures. And though the 6.6L diesel doesn’t break the 1,000 lb-ft of torque barrier yet, past experience has taught us that the Duramax/Allison combo doesn’t have to make class-leading horsepower or torque (at the crank) to be the first one to the top of the hill—it’s all about what you can get to the ground.

Production begins at GM’s Flint Assembly plant in Michigan as well as its Oshawa Assembly facility in Canada the first half of 2024, but you can get a comprehensive look at the ‘24s right here.