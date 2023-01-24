Author
New Look, More Power, Enhanced Towing Technology

Since 2011, General Motors’ HD line of trucks has been tough to beat. Powerful Duramax V-8’s in the LML and L5P, robust Allison transmissions in the six-speed 1000 and the GM-built 10-speed 10L1000, a solid chassis design that includes a fully boxed frame, a heavy-duty independent front suspension system, and a towing experience that matches or bests each of its crosstown rivals has given Chevrolet and GMC fans much to be proud of. For 2024 models, the General aims to drive its HD trucks one step closer to perfection.

With its first major redesign since 2017, GM is adding a slew of towing-assist technology, a new front face, and is introducing two high-end trim levels it anticipates will sell well. Of course, the General is also bumping up the Duramax’s power figures. And though the 6.6L diesel doesn’t break the 1,000 lb-ft of torque barrier yet, past experience has taught us that the Duramax/Allison combo doesn’t have to make class-leading horsepower or torque (at the crank) to be the first one to the top of the hill—it’s all about what you can get to the ground.

Production begins at GM’s Flint Assembly plant in Michigan as well as its Oshawa Assembly facility in Canada the first half of 2024, but you can get a comprehensive look at the ‘24s right here.

Since 2011, the curb weight of GM’s HD trucks has been close to Ram’s numbers and also within earshot of Ford’s Super Duty’s. Much of this is due to the fully boxed frame, 3-inch wide leaf springs, and beefier IFS parts added up front in ‘11, but the benefit of it is that these trucks tow and haul much better than the ’01-’10 forebearers. For ’24, a four-wheel drive, crew cab short bed 2500 HD model will boast a curb weight of 7,701 pounds. A four-wheel drive, dual rear wheel, crew cab long bed 3500 HD will weigh in at 8,246 pounds.
For ’24, GM has leaned on the 6.6L Duramax platform again, this time finding an additional 25 hp and 65 lb-ft of torque over the previous L5P. Peak horsepower is 470 hp, achieved at 2,800 rpm, and maximum torque checks in at 975 lb-ft, and at 1,600 rpm. The GM-built (yet Allison-validated) 10L1000 10-speed automatic returns for ‘24, presumably with the appropriate updates required to handle the higher input torque capacity provided by the 975 lb-ft Duramax. In conjunction with the 10L1000, expect 410 to 420 hp to make it to the wheels—along with about 860 lb-ft.
Fuel economy is one area where GM’s Duramax has typically shined amongst the competition, and we suspect the ’24 model trucks (despite the presence of the diesel particulate filter and the use of a fuel-draining regeneration system) will return similar mileage to ’17-’23 models, if not a tick better. As for range, regular cab HD’s get only a 28-gallon fuel tank. Double cab short bed configurations aren’t much larger at 29.4 gallons, but double cab long bed and crew cab long bed models get a bigger, 36 gallon tank.
With early published numbers showing a compression ratio of 16.0:1 for the ’24 model year Duramax (the same as the L5P), we assume there will be no new RPO code to learn. Presumably, the Duramax will still be sporting a Denso high-pressure common-rail system, complete with the HP4 pump and solenoid style injectors that’ve proven reliable, along with a Continental ECM. GM has hinted that the variable geometry turbo has been graced with a stronger VGT actuator, which will be utilized to provide improved exhaust brake performance.
When properly spec’d, a Duramax-propelled ’24 3500 HD dually can haul 6,644 pounds of cargo in the bed. For 2500 HD models in crew cab, short bed, and 4×4 form (a popular configuration), that number drops to 3,411 pounds, a respectable figure nonetheless. Part of the 3500 model’s impressive payload capacity stems from GM’s use of semi-elliptic, three-stage, multi-leaf springs. Two-stage, multi-leaf springs are standard on 2500’s, but are included on 2500’s with GM’s Max Towing package.
Gooseneck towing maxes out at 36,000 pounds once again for properly-spec’d 3500 HD models, and by that we mean a two-wheel drive, dual rear wheel standard cab. Adding four-wheel drive to the latter combination reduces towing capacity to 31,800 pounds. For the crew cab, 4×4 Denali trim GMC Sierra 3500 HD pictured, max towing checks in at 31,200 pounds.
GM won’t lay claim to overall towing supremacy in the heavyweight division, but up against Ram’s 2500 and Ford’s F-250 it boasts best-in-class fifth-wheel and gooseneck figures. Spec’d out in crew cab long bed, two-wheel drive trim with the Max Trailering package, a ’24 model 2500 HD can tow up to 21,900 pounds. As for conventional (bumper) towing, 20,000 pounds is the maximum across the board on properly-spec’d 2500 and 3500 models.
C-shaped, LED graphic lamps are at the forefront of the Silverado HD’s new fascia, which takes obvious cues from 1500 models. All-new headlights on LTZ, ZR2, and High Country trim levels feature dual-projector technology. The primary and high beams of these new headlights are now divided into dual functions—and an animated lighting sequence welcomes or bids the owner farewell as he or she approaches or leaves the truck.
Front tow hooks come standard on ’24 Silverado HD’s and Chevrolet has introduced six new exterior colors. Among them are Sterling Gray, Lakeshore Blue Metallic, Meteorite Metallic, Dark Ash, Auburn Metallic, and Radiant Red. Also notice the power-assist side steps on the High Country model 2500 HD shown.
The multi-faceted design of GM’s Durabed makes it onto the ’24 HD trucks, and along with offering 83.5 cubic feet of cargo space on long beds the popular factory spray-in bedliner option continues to be available. A factory spray-in bedliner is shown here with GM’s High Country badge emboss. All boxes continue to be made from high-strength, roll-formed steel rather than aluminum.
Revised front bumpers, fascia, grille designs, and interior finishes didn’t pass the GMC stable by for 2024 either. Like Silverado, Sierra HD’s gain six new exterior colors: Titanium Rush Metallic, Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, Meteorite Metallic, Redwood Metallic, and Downpour Metallic. And making the Denali package even more luxurious, ’24 GMC Sierra HD’s introduce the Sierra HD Denali Ultimate trim, shown here in 2500 HD form. On top of many other things, Sierra HD Denali Ultimate features standard power-assist side steps and 20-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels with high-gloss black accents.
A corner step rear bumper and available bed steps continue to provide easy access into the HD bed, while the Multi-Flex tailgate offers extensive versatility. The six-position Multi-Flex tailgate features power-up and power-down functionality, an inner tailgate that provides a working surface, a step that spans the full width of the tailgate, and a load-stop provision built into the primary tailgate to prevent longer items from sliding out of the bed.
Along with all the brawn the ’24 HD’s bring to the market, the interiors are plush, quiet, comfortable, and cutting-edge in terms of offering the latest in-cab technology and gadgetry. The ’24 Chevrolet Silverado HDs’ LT, LTZ (shown), and High Country interior was redesigned around an all-new instrument panel with an integrated 13.4-inch (diagonal) touchscreen. A 12.3-inch (diagonal) fully-configurable driver information center complements the new infotainment display exceptionally well.
It’s hard to argue with this view. Sierra HD Denali Ultimate brings full-grain leather appointments (including front and rear seats), 16-way, power-adjustable (and massaging) front seats, and open-pore Paldao wood into the ’24 HD’s interior. Other points of interest in terms of luxury entail full-grain leather-wrapped door panels with etched stainless steel speaker grilles, and microsuede headliner, visors, and A-pillar trim and A-pillar handles.
If you’re going to produce trucks capable of eating 20,000-pound loads for breakfast, you better have the safety equipment to go along with it. GM delivered on this front by providing as many as 14 available unique camera views. In particular, GM’s Surround Vision and Bed View, available via an in-vehicle trailering app, are extremely helpful for improving visibility in towing situations. GM’s rear camera mirror (shown) also provides a useful vantage point of the trailer behind you.
Here you can spot the front fender badging that is exclusive to Sierra HD Denali Ultimate models. Also notice the 45-foot, triple-axle travel trailer, which checks in well below the 2500 HD’s best-in-class fifth-wheel/gooseneck tow rating of 21,900 pounds.
Further creature comforts you’ll find in GMC’s Sierra HD Denali Ultimate trim level are a center console with a redesigned wireless phone charger station with a goal of reducing distractions, 12-speaker Bose premium series with Centerpoint surround technology, and a standard power sun roof. A rear camera mirror with full camera display and a 15-inch (diagonal) multicolor head-up display are also standard equipment.
GM’s Hitch Guidance system provides a guideline on the rear vision camera view with the truck in Reverse to help you line the truck’s hitch up with the trailer as precisely as possible. Conveniently, the hitch guidance system also allows you to briefly check your trailer (again, using the rear vision camera view) while driving.
An abundance of sleek, well-presented parameters are available via GM’s new 12.3-inch driver information center, and the available 15-inch diagonal multi-color head-up display shown is fully-configurable. The fresh screen displays and graphics styles come from the recently refreshed Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500.
Four new tow assist technologies, all designed to improve confidence with a load behind you (as well as make the entire process of lugging a trailer as painless as possible), are coming online for 2024. First and foremost, GM’s Transparent Trailer technology—which virtually makes the trailer behind you invisible—has been expanded to work with both gooseneck and fifth-wheel trailers.
Blind spot are always a worry with a trailer behind you, which is why Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert also joins the ranks of tow-assist technologies for ‘24. Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert extends the blind zone area of interest to help improve safety and situational awareness when towing a trailer. Blind zone viewing is available via the truck’s infotainment display.
The AT4 package (“All Terrain 4WD) also carries over for ’24, the off-road-ready trim level that’s attracted many buyers. AT4 models offer more than 11 inches of ground clearance, a Rancho shock absorber at each corner, and a two-speed AutoTrac transfer case with an active automatic four-wheel drive setting, which provides seamless shifting between two and four-wheel drive according to road conditions.
All-new for ’24 models, Adaptive Cruise Control has been adapted for use with a trailer. GM states that the latest technology will account for additional drag as well as ensure increased braking distances with a trailer in tow. It’s important to note here that GM’s Adaptive Cruise Control with Trailer technology is not compatible with aftermarket trailer brake controllers and only works in conjunction with the factory GM trailer brake controller.
When the AT4’s more than 11-inches of ground clearance isn’t enough, standard skid plates offer added protection. A traction select system with Off-Road mode and Hill Descent Control are especially handy when this trim level meets the trail. BFGoodrich all-terrains complete the off-road prowess of the ’24 GMC Sierra 2500 HD AT4 package.
A premium addition to the Chevrolet arsenal will be the High Country Midnight Edition. A black ice grille bar and accents, black badging, mirror caps, door handles, hood vent and bumpers, and black power-retractable side steps should make the High Country Midnight Edition a popular choice for ’24 HD buyers. Wheel choices include 20-inch high-gloss, black-painted aluminum rims with all-terrain tires standard, or available 22-inch high-gloss, black-painted aluminum wheels (also with all-terrains).

 

