The Axle And Suspension Conversion That Brings Your OBS Ford Into The Modern Age

More than a quarter-century after production ended, old body style Fords remain popular—especially the 7.3L Power Stroke equipped versions offered from ’94.5-’97. But just because OBS fans are holding onto their favorite body style doesn’t mean they aren’t interested in improving a few things or making significant upgrades. Case in point, when the leaf spring solid front axle option gave way to coil springs for 2005 model year Super Duty’s, everyone took note of the improvements in ride quality, strength, and turning radius. Fast-forward a few years, when late-model Super Duty’s starting showing up in wrecking yards and OBS enthusiasts began getting their hands on the more modern running gear, and the ’05-newer axle and suspension conversion trend began to take off.

Today, virtually every OBS owner has heard of the swap (often referred to as an “05+ Super Duty Swap”). And for many who’ve chosen to scrap the tired TTB Dana 50 arrangement under their F-250 in favor of a solid front axle, an ’05-newer coil spring and radius arm suspension makes a lot of sense. This time, we’re highlighting what’s involved in the highly-popular conversion process. From parts-scavenging conversions performed by the DIY’er on a tight budget to all-out, show-quality builds with additional lift, ’05+ Super Duty axle swaps run the gamut. So we’ll share which components you’ll have to source on your own, the odds and ends that will be required to make everything work, and also showcase the comprehensive aftermarket conversion kits that simplify the process.

What You’ll Need To Obtain And/Or Do On Your Own:

*Front axle (be it a Dana 60 from an ’05-’07, ’08-’10 or ’11-’16)

*Coil springs (be advised that different factory spring rate coils exist:

*Different spring rates by code:

ACD = 4,000-lb

ADD = 4,400-lb

AED = 4,800-lb

AFD = 5,200-lb

AGD = 5,600-lb

AHD = 6,000-lb

*Radius arms

*Track bar

*Sway bar with end links

*Steering components from the pitman arm down

*Rear axle (can be a ’99-’16 10.5-inch, but the ’05-’16 is preferred because of the larger brakes)

*Appropriate height rear blocks

*Source new power steering lines

*Shorten the steering linkage/pitman arm or purchase aftermarket

*Fabricate a new track bar mount or purchase aftermarket

*Decide if you want to control the 4-way disc brakes via vacuum pump or if you want to convert to hydroboost

*Source different length brake lines

