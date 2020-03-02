SUPREME EXTREME

Jordan O’Krinsky’s Big, Red, Extreme 2018 Ford F-250

Since Extreme Offroad & Performance launched in 2007, they’ve turned out thousands of custom builds, dozens of which have graced magazine covers. You can find their work featured throughout the United States and overseas and, every year, at the SEMA Show. For 2018, the team aimed to build one “extreme” F-250 to represent their company, and that truck belongs to Jordan O’Krinsky, the vice president of Extreme Offroad & Performance. This truck is a daily-driven, rolling billboard for Extreme and the many companies with which they work. Though we saw the build in Las Vegas, we journeyed to Extreme Offroad & Performance headquarters in Katy, Texas, for a better look. Jordan chauffeured us to the photoshoot location and, to our delight, we were taller than the passing commercial trucks.

Jordan’s goal was to make sure his build would stand out amid the hundreds at the SEMA Show. After securing a spot at the 2018 SEMA Show in the BodyGuard Bumpers booth, the team began work just three months out.

“We knew what our goals were for this build,”Jordan said. “Thankfully, I had the crew and backers to help accomplish it. No shortcuts were taken for this build.”

Thus, the “SEMA Crunch” began with frame and chassis modifications to accommodate the new Ultimate Air Ride 20” lift. The upgraded suspension now consists of new Firestone airbags and FOA shocks on all four corners. Other chassis modifications include a hydraulic steering assist and a custom rear-mounting plate to house the FLO Airride and Airlift Performance tanks and compressors. For wheels and tires, Jordan went with frame-and-body-color-paint-matched 28×16 Specialty Forged SF038 series wheels wrapped in Fury Off-Road 42-inch mud terrains. Exterior cosmetic work was next, requiring tedious attention to detail and, of course, paint matching. A custom-made grille was created just for Extreme and fitted with BodyGuard A2L series bumpers and (37) Heise LED lights.

No build leaves Extreme Offroad’s shop without performance upgrades. Performance enhancements here included an AFE Power Momentum cold-air intake, Mishimoto hot/cold intercooler pipes, PPEI EZ Lynk Auto Agent 2 tuner, and an AFE Power engine oil pan. Finally, out back the F250 boasts a new 5-inch FLO Pro exhaust system.

The build was nearing completion just a few short weeks out from the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. All that was left was finishing the interior customizations and, once again, nothing was left untouched. The red and white exterior color patterns influenced the interior design. Custom Extreme Offroad, double-stitched Roadwire leather seat covers were installed with a custom suede headliner. The interior trim pieces were also painted red and white, and a Locker Down USA digital console safe was added. Jordan drives the Supreme F-250 daily, so a good stereo system was a must. Jordan installed a complete JL Audio system consisting of component speakers, subwoofers, and a JL audio amp—all tucked away neatly.

“For great success on anything, you must be willing to put in the hard work,” Jordan said. That’s exactly what it takes to create a build of this magnitude. Jordan said customizing the frame to fit the new air suspension was the hardest part of the build. “You have to take the time and map out the build with your team in order to reduce the number of missteps along the way,” he said.

Jordan wants to thank his father Michael, brother Austin, Luis Villarreal, Jordan Winkle, the crew at Extreme Offroad & Performance, and the others who helped along the way. We look forward to many more creations from the crew at Extreme Offroad & Performance.