ILLINI OUTLAW DIESEL’S ’02 DURAMAX BUCKS THE PURPOSE-ONLY PULLING TREND

In the age of purpose-built, competition only pulling trucks, many enthusiasts like to harken back to a time when things were simpler. You know, when you could pull your truck on Sunday and then drive it to work on Monday. While those days are likely gone for good, a few diehards are still able to win in the dirt with a truck they regularly drive on the street.

Andrew Karker of Illini Outlaw Diesel is one such believer. A longtime truck puller and Duramax guru, he entered the sport at a time when your daily driver doubled as your puller—and that work-andplay mentality has never left his mind. As you can imagine, when his local sanctioning body (the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association) introduced a street based truck category for 2017 Karker immediately got to work building something that could compete.

Coined the 8,000-pound Pro Street Diesel Truck class, key limitations entail a 2.6-inch smoothbore turbocharger rule and single-rear-wheel configuration. And although the field of trucks in this class can theoretically still be driven on the street, everyone knows that nine out of ten won’t be. Making a conscious effort to buck this purpose-only trend, Karker made sure each and every component that made its way onto his ’02 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD served two purposes: It would give the truck an advantage both in the dirt and on the pavement. The parts recipe employed in this build will likely result in a truck that makes close to 800 rwhp, competes at the front of the new Pro Street Diesel Truck field, and can run low 11s at the drag strip. Follow along for an inside look at the truck’s First Place-caliber powertrain, chassis, and suspension setup. DW