Last Of  the Old School Muscle Tractors - Diesel World

1972 and 1974 John Deere 6030- Standard vs Rowcrop

The 1960s had been very kind to John Deere but it was not dropped into their laps. They earned it. With good equipment, good business decisions… and yeah, maybe just a little luck… they were riding high and aimed to stay there.

Costs were increasing and farming was changing. Fewer people were farming more acres and moving the industry towards bigger equipment that needed more power to pull it. Those needs soon eclipsed the conventional rear drive tractor because no matter how big an engine you put into it, tires driving at one end can only generate so much traction. Enter the four-wheel drive tractor, which had begun it’s dominance in the market. Still, John Deere had a long history of burly, powerful rear drive diesel tractors and certain segments of the tractor market weren’t ready to give them up. Deere was happy to oblige.

Hot Rod Tractors

First came the mighty 1949-55 John Deere Model R, which was replaced by the ‘55-56 Model 80 and later the updated 820 and 830. When Deere gave up on the 2-cylinder concept, the first “Green Monster” in the line of New Generation tractors was the 121 horse 5010 that came in ‘62, a couple of years after the initial debut of the all-new line. The 5010 featured a very potent 531 ci six-cylinder engine and created more than a little stir. It was replaced in ‘66 with the very similar, but up-powered, 133 horsepower 5020 that carried on into 1972.

All these tractors were at or near the top of the tractor industry’s “pyramid of power” in their era. By the time the 5020 debuted, the tractive limit of a rear drive tractor had pretty much been reached with the tires of the era. In good conditions, with a lot of weight, these units could put all their rated power into pulling the implement and delivering the prescribed amount of work for the fuel used. Throw some curve balls in the form of tough ground, one shank too many on the implement, etc., and efficiency began a downhill plunge. Of course the ultimate result would be an inability to pull the implement but most times it was increased tire slippage that reduced the amount of work done for the amount of fuel used. Throw in an extra driving axle and fuel economy swings back into the green.

Generation II

The New Generation tractors had debuted in 1960 and carried John Deere to a renaissance of technical, sales and reputational heights. By the end of 1972, the New Generation was long in the tooth and the carefully considered replacements were at the end of a six year development pipeline and ready to debut as the Generation II tractors, A.K.A. the 30 Series, which debuted for 1973 and what older tractors weren’t immediately replaced, got replaced in a couple of years with updated models. These were mostly all new units that inherited a fair bit of the best older technology, enhanced with a bevy of new tech. Many of the updates came in the form of safety, ergonomics and operator comfort. The whiz-bang new Sound-Gard cab was extremely popular and became one of the highlights of what is now often called the Sound-Gard era. It’s also the era when John Deere began a rapid expansion in their four-wheel drive offerings at all levels. Many historians say the Sound-Gard era was as much a renaissance for John Deere as the New Generation had been in 1960.

The High Power Rear Drive Tractor Hangs On

The 5020 replacement in the Generation II line was the 6030. Even though it had many improvements, was still more New Generation than Generation II and it certainly wasn’t much like the 30 series. Many have wondered why and older design was continued so long into a renaissance of new tractors. The 6030 was at the pinnacle of rear-drive tractor performance. There were still some farmers whose circumstances fit the capabilities of the 6030 and the cost-per-horsepower was still lower than an articulated four-wheel drive so the market was still there. Perhaps you could call it “business sense to keep the 6030 in the lineup.

In many respects, the 6030 was a warmed up 5020, but saying that is like comparing a Scoville Grade 6 Jalapeño pepper with a Grade 12 Carolina Reaper. They are both hot peppers. One will make you sweat. The other will make you pray for death. Yeah, we’re being overly dramatic but going from 133 PTO horsepower to 175 is the tractor equivalent. In it’s day, the 6030 was a Carolina Reaper on wheels. It still is!

The most obvious improvement in the 6030 over the 5020 was the addition of a turbocharged and intercooled 531 cubic inch diesel, bumping the power from 133 to 175 horsepower. It’s not quite the highest horsepower rear drive tractor ever built, but it’s close and it came earlier than those it shares the stage with. Lore and legend has it that, back in the day, if you took a new 6030 and slapped it on a PTO dyno, you were more likely to see 200-plus horses than 175. In researching the 6030, so many people have told us turning up a 6030 to 200-plus horsepower is so ridiculously simple and easy that we tend to believe the stories.

The 531A engine wasn’t developed just for the 6030, it also appeared in the 7520 four-wheel drive articulated tractor that debuted the same year as the 6030. The reliability record of the 5020 tractor had been great but jumping the power by more than 30 percent had to be addressed in the powertrain. The 8-speed Synchro-Range final drive was beefed up to compensate but those improvements were largely shared with the 7520 (which had a variation of the same powertrain). One thing the 7520 got and the 6030 did was the option of the 16-speed Synchro-Shift, which was essentially a standard 8-speed with a hydraulic powershift added to split the gears.

The 6030 had two main configurations which could be described as “standard” (or “wheatland”) and “rowcrop.” A standard was the lower cost option. A variation of the standard was often called a wheatland by farmers (and some manufacturers) and it had equipment that made the standard more suitable for the wheat belt. Brad Walk, owner of My6030 and a 20 year specialist in the 6030, says John Deere had stopped differentiating between a standard and a rowcrop not long after the 5020 was replaced by the 6030. The first 6030 brochure in 1972 listed standard and rowcrop separately but in succeeding years, those differences faded away to just the selection of options to suit the farming task. Until the 6030 debuted, a standard and a rowcrop 5020 had different serial number prefixes, 323 for the standard and 313 for the rowcrop, but the 6030 used only a 313 prefix.

As was typical in the industry, a standard tractor often had a heavy, non-adjustable front axle, usually didn’t have a 3-point hitch, often had rounded fenders that mostly covered the tires and driver dust shields. A standard tractor often had different tire/wheel sizes than the rowcrops, tending to be much wider. The tractors ordered with rowcrop features usually had the Class III 3-point, an adjustable-width front axle and matching adjusting rear wheels. They also often have the cut down dust shields and flat top fenders that offer more visibility for use in the rowcrop environment. Some of the surviving tractors are more rowcrop oriented and some more standard but you also see a definite mix of the features. One of the tractors we highlight here is an example, being more or less a standard but with an adjustable front axle.

In the first year of production, 6030 buyers had a choice of the turbo/intercooled engine or a naturally aspirated 531. Though it dropped the PTO power to 141 horses, the NA 531 cut a good chunk off the price. Not many buyers partook of the option and only 45 were built and the option was quietly dropped. Why buy a .38 Special when you can have a .357 Magnum in the same package?

6030 vs 7520

The 6030 coexisted with the 7520 from until 1976, when the 7520 was replaced by the thoroughly updated, 225 PTO horsepower 8630. Interestingly, the University of Nebraska tested both tractors at the same time. Both were tested unballasted. The 7520 had four-wheel drive, of course, and dual tires at each corner as well, but the 6030 had four 20.8-38s in back so we can see the difference four-wheel drive makes. The 7520 had Deere’s 16-speed, Synchro-Shift while the 6030 had the standard 8-speed Synchro-Range and the results were taken at different overall gear ratios.

They both had the same engine and the same 175 PTO horsepower rating. Maximum drawbar power for the 6030 with the dual rear 20.8-38s was 148.7 horsepower, using 11 gallons per hour and delivering a maximum pull of 15,303 pounds with 15% slip of the driving wheels. The 7520 with dual 23.1-30 tires on all corners delivered 160.5 drawbar horsepower using 11.7 gallons per hour and delivering 22,517 pounds of pull at 15 percent wheel slip. At maximum drawbar power, the 6030 had 7.2 percent slip of the drivers while the 7520 had only 3.2 percent.

6030: Muscle Tractor

The 6030 was discontinued in 1977, making way for more modern tractors. It’s long been held in high regard and that regard has done nothing but grow over the years. The 6030 is in a category of iconic tractors that have created the same sort of mystique and cachet as ‘60s and ‘70s muscle cars and the collector interest reflects a similar market value. In some circles they are actually called muscle tractors. As with the old muscle cars, the more modern equipment can run circles around the 6030 but the old guy still does well enough to get a tip of the hat. For styling points, the 6030 wins hands down but don’t forget… the 6030 isn’t a feeble old man. It can still work as needed, and many do.

A total of 4,020 6030s were built from September ‘71 to June of ‘77, 45 of them being the lower cost naturally aspirated version. The breakdown between rowcrop and standard would take careful research in the archives at Waterloo, Iowa, to figure out and as far as well know, that hasn’t been done. In looking at the used 6030s on the market when we prepared this story, they seem evenly divided, plus those tractor with mix and match features. The unobtainium version is the NA diesel powered 6030 and all collectors covet them.

Specifications

1972 John Deere 6030

Engine: Inline Six, JD 6-531A

Displacement: 531 ci

Bore & Stroke: 4.75 x 5.00 in.

Rated Flywheel Power: 176 hp @ 2100 rpm

176 hp @ 2100 rpm Rated Drawbar Power: 149 hp @ 2100 rpm

Compression Ratio: 15.4:1

Transmission: 8-speed Synchro-Shift (4×2)

Weight: 18,180 lbs

Wheelbase: 104 in. (standard, rowcrop shorter)

Fuel Capacity: 73 gal.

Tires(Rowcrop): Front: 9.50-20 Rear: 20.8-38

Tires(Standard): Front: 11.00-16 Rear- 24.5-32

Fuel Consumption: 7.1 GPH @ max power

Drawbar Pull: 10,744 @ max ballast

Top Speed: 19.5 mph

As Rated by Nebraska Tractor Test 910

SOURCES

Green Oak Farms

www.greenoakfarms.com/

My6030

www.my6030.com

Randall Brothers

www.randallbros.biz/