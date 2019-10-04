PROJECT OPTIMIZED STOCK (PART 2)

Part 2: Installing Fleece Performance Engineering’s PowerFlo In-Tank Lift Pump

After being legitimately impressed with the fit, finish, performance payoff, and durability improvement provided by Fleece Performance Engineering’s second-gen turbo swap kit in Part 1, we decided to partner with the Indiana-based company again for Part 2 of this series.

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

This time our ’12 Ram will be graced with another one of Fleece’s cutting-edge products: the PowerFlo in-tank lift pump module. Designed as a direct replacement for the factory sending unit assembly—and with the goal of supporting higher horsepower while maintaining quiet, air-free operation—the PowerFlo lift pump is ground-breaking on multiple levels.

From a reliability standpoint, the pump’s active-fill technology keeps air from infiltrating the fuel system. From an operational standpoint, the in-tank design makes it less audible than external (chassis-mounted) lift pumps. From a performance standpoint, the system employs two proven, OEM-style gerotor pumps, which provide a combined flow of nearly 170 gph at rated pressure—enough to support 800 rwhp. And, from an installation standpoint, there are no holes to drill in the tank, no fuel lines to run and no wires to splice. This install is as easy as it gets.

While the factory lift pump on our ’12 6.7L Cummins was keeping up with the stock injectors and CP3 just fine (despite us running aftermarket tuning aggressive enough to kill the 68RFE transmission), we’ve set a goal of eventually matching the recently installed S467 with a set of 100% over injectors and a stroker CP3.

So there was no time like the present to lay the groundwork for our future 750-rwhp endeavor by installing Fleece’s PowerFlo lift pump. After less than three hours of labor, the PowerFlo unit was in place and the truck’s low-pressure fuel system had effectively been prepped for its pending injection system upgrades.

SOURCES

Fleece Performance Engineering

317.286.3573

FleecePerformance.com