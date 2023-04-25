Can A 7.3L Compete?

Can a 7.3L compete in truck pulling’s 2.6-inch Pro Street Diesel Truck class? In Zach Green’s corner of the world, his Super Duty just might be able to… With a built engine, thirsty hybrid injectors, and a high-dollar charger onboard, he hopes to at least be a mid-pack contender within the Carolina Truck & Tractor Pullers Association. A redesigned drawbar setup for 2023 is behind his hopes and dreams of making a competitive run with the HEUI-injected 7.3L Power Stroke in 2023. After a strong finish in Pro Street on Saturday evening, Zach hooked to the sled later in the night during the Open Street Diesel class and moved the sled 319-feet. It would be enough for the win.

Source: https://www.carolinapullers.org/