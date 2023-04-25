7.3L Power Stroke Diesel Truck Pulling
7.3L Power Stroke Diesel Truck Pulling
Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Can A 7.3L Compete?

Can a 7.3L compete in truck pulling’s 2.6-inch Pro Street Diesel Truck class? In Zach Green’s corner of the world, his Super Duty just might be able to… With a built engine, thirsty hybrid injectors, and a high-dollar charger onboard, he hopes to at least be a mid-pack contender within the Carolina Truck & Tractor Pullers Association. A redesigned drawbar setup for 2023 is behind his hopes and dreams of making a competitive run with the HEUI-injected 7.3L Power Stroke in 2023. After a strong finish in Pro Street on Saturday evening, Zach hooked to the sled later in the night during the Open Street Diesel class and moved the sled 319-feet. It would be enough for the win.

Source: https://www.carolinapullers.org/

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter
You May Also Like
DW TRAC

1978 IH 584 Utility

No matter how hot the horsepower race got with the big tractors, a good deal of any tractor company’s business were the smaller utility tractors. Good products in this category always…
Fab Fours Black Steel Front Bumper Ram

Fab Fours’ Black Steel Front Bumper

Fab Fours took the ranch bumper and treated it to unique styling and design, as well as matching it with every body line on your late-model Ram heavy-duty when it developed the black steel…