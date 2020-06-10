ON THE BRINK, PART 1

PUSHING A STOCK BOTTOM END 6.7L POWER STROKE BEYOND 800-RWHP

We’re on dangerous ground. We’ve crossed paths with the owner of a bone-stock, 5,000-mile ’17 Super Duty Platinum who’s not afraid to slip the trans, bend a few rods, or even window the block. It’s right where we like to be: on the edge and pushing the limits. While there are some definite do’s and don’ts associated with all ’11-‘19 6.7L Power Strokes, the definitive red line on horsepower is yet to be drawn— especially with the newest engines. With bigger wrist pins introduced in ‘15 and then larger rods infiltrating the 6.7L V-8’s crankcase in Job 2 ’17 versions, the end-all, be-all amount of power one of them (and which one of them) can take is hard to know for sure. Some have shelled between 650 and 700-rwhp, and some have hung in there at nearly 750-rwhp.

Although we don’t plan to scatter the 6.7L Power Stroke in our guinea pig, we do plan to push the truck past the 800-rwhp mark with as few upgrades as possible. Helping us reach our fueling goals, Exergy Performance supplied one of its 10mm CP4.2 high-pressure fuel pumps and a set of 60-percent over injectors. With Exergy’s stroker CP4.2 being capable of supporting 800-rwhp and its 60- percent injectors capable of supporting well north of that, it will be interesting to see what kind of fuel-only numbers we can squeeze through this alumi-duty. If the 6R140 plays ball and we meet our horsepower goal on fuel, we may plumb in some giggle gas and try to squeeze a four-digit figure through the factory automatic. Think we can do it? We’ve been told it’s not possible—so now we have to at least try…

Stay tuned for Part 2. This project is bound to either produce an impressive dyno graph or a few fireworks.