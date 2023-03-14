Domestic Renewable Diesel Capacity Could More Than Double In 2 Years

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, domestic renewable diesel capacity could more than double through 2025. The two biggest factors in growing the U.S.’s renewable diesel capacity are increasing targets for both state and federal renewable fuel programs, and biomass-based diesel tax credits; the latter program having had its diesel tax credits extended through 2024 thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

At the end of 2022, the EIA estimated renewable diesel production capacity at 170,000 barrels per day (or 2.6 billion gallons per year). The administration stated that if all projected programs begin as scheduled those production numbers could jump to 384,000 barrels per day (or 5.9 billion gallons a year) by the end of 2025.

Source: https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=55399